JAMA Memberships

Full membership is open to individuals of Jamaican Nationality and their families, that is their spouses and children under eighteen years of age, or twenty-five, if a full-time student at an accredited educational institution. A person may choose to take "single membership" or family membership" under this provision.
Single Membership
$90
Full membership is open to individuals of Jamaican Nationality.
Student Membership
$48
Student membership is open to individuals under the age of eighteen years or under the age of twenty-five (if a full-time student at an accredited educational institution). Its is the duty of the Membership Committee to satisfy itself as to the full-time status of the student.
Associate Membership
$55
Associate membership is open to non-Jamaicans; however, an individual who is a fully paid-up member of another Caribbean organization and who becomes an Associate Member of this association shall pay $45 in annual dues.
Affiliate Membership
$50
Community or affiliate membership shall be open to any organization in Massachusetts, whose mission includes assisting or supporting Massachusetts youth and /or adults in Massachusetts or in Jamaica.
