Mt. Olive 2nd Missionary Baptist Church
100th Church Anniversary & Pastor and Wife 32nd Appreciation Souvenir Booklet at Mt. Olive 2nd MBC
Mt. Olive 2nd MBC address for donations is 9401 Zamora Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90002
$100 Full Page Ad in Souvenir Booklet
$100
Full Page AD: $100 [5 1/2" x 8 1/2"] portrait DEADLINE to submit is July 15, 2024. All submissions must be camera-ready (no editing required) and sent as a PDF, or image file to
[email protected]
$50 Half Page Ad in Souvenir Booklet
$50
Half Page AD: $50 [5 1/2" x 3 3/4"] landscape DEADLINE to submit is July 15, 2024. All submissions must be camera-ready (no editing required) and sent as a PDF, or image file to
[email protected]
$25 Quarter Page Ad in Souvenir Booklet
$25
Quarter Page: $25 [2 1/8" x 3 3/4"] portrait DEADLINE to submit is July 15, 2024. All submissions must be camera-ready (no editing required) and sent as a PDF, or image file to
[email protected]
$
