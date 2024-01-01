Mom's Weekend Raffle

Hey Kappa Alpha Mothers and Sons, we cannot wait for you to join us in Boulder for a weekend full of fun. We have an amazing opportunity for you to win the ultimate relaxation experience! As part of our fraternity Mom's Weekend celebration, we're hosting an exclusive raffle where one lucky winner will have the opportunity to indulge in a $120 rejuvenating massage session at a Massage Envy near you. Treat yourself or your deserving mom to a blissful escape from the stresses of everyday life.





Don't miss your chance to win this prize! Purchase your raffle tickets now and join us in celebrating Mom's Weekend.



















