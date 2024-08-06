2024 Alley Cats & Desert Dogs Bingo Fundraiser

This includes 1 Bingo General Admission Ticket,
Dinner, Bingo Supplies, Bingo Games, & GREAT FUN included!
Bring Kitten, Cat, Puppy, Dog Food and receive 1 FREE raffle ticket.
First 100 people to check-in at the door will receive A free Disney Frisbee!!!
Raffle Tickets can be purchased at the event.
ACADD Bingo 12/8/24 $150 Sponsor Ticket
$150
This includes 1 Bingo General Admission Ticket.
Dinner, Bingo Supplies, Bingo Games, & GREAT FUN included!
In return for your generous donation, we’ll print your business card on our Bingo Fundraiser Program Placemats and Post on our Facebook page. Please send your Business Card to [email protected] or contact one of our volunteers for assistance
Joy - 708-562-2989
Lillian 352-584-8424
Your contribution is tax deductible and greatly appreciated! Thank you for your support!
Bring Kitten, Cat, Puppy, Dog Food and receive 1 FREE raffle ticket.
First 100 people to check-in at the door will receive A free Disney Frisbee!!!
Raffle Tickets can be purchased at the event.
