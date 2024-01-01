Chapter Membership Join Form (Surviving Spouse Member)

Please use this form to join the MOAA Northeast Florida Chapter and to verify your eligibility.

The Northeast Florida Chapter of MOAA is a five-star chapter serving the greater Jacksonville area. We support various ROTC & JROTC programs, and numerous VSOs (veteran support organizations) in NE Florida. If you are interested in becoming a member and you have served and/or presently serving as a commissioned officer or are a surviving spouse of a commissioned officer, in any of the eight uniformed service branches (USA, USMC, USN, USAF, USCG, USSF, USPHS, NOAA), you can join our chapter. Annual Chapter dues are $25.00 for Regular Members and $12.50 for Surviving Spouse Members.