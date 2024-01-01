Logo
Military Officers Association Of America Northeast Florida Chapter
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Chapter Membership Join Form (Surviving Spouse Member)

Please use this form to join the MOAA Northeast Florida Chapter and to verify your eligibility.

The Northeast Florida Chapter of MOAA is a five-star chapter serving the greater Jacksonville area. We support various ROTC & JROTC programs, and numerous VSOs (veteran support organizations) in NE Florida. If you are interested in becoming a member and you have served and/or presently serving as a commissioned officer or are a surviving spouse of a commissioned officer, in any of the eight uniformed service branches (USA, USMC, USN, USAF, USCG, USSF, USPHS, NOAA), you can join our chapter. Annual Chapter dues are $25.00 for Regular Members and $12.50 for Surviving Spouse Members.

common:freeFormsBy