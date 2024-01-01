Renew the Zoo

Please join TAP-SF on March 9th from 8am to 11am at San Francisco Zoo to create beautiful gardens for the animals and visitors and also to help spread the message of habitat conservation and vegetation management.
*You are welcomed to stay and enjoy the zoo after the volunteering is completed.
Participation means:
- Weeding and clean-up to eliminate the need for harmful pesticides
- Meeting new people of diverse backgrounds and all ages who share your commitment to conserving the Earth’s plant and animal species
- Sharing your expertise and developing new skills and interests
- Becoming part of San Francisco Zoo’s history
- Contributing to the ongoing development and improvement of the Zoo
- Getting really, really dirty