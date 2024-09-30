One Valley Community Foundation's Bridger Red Chair Auction

Own a piece of Montana skiing history! This original red Riblet double chair from Bridger Bowl, generously donated by Bridger Bowl, is a rare and iconic relic from one of the state’s most beloved ski areas. The chair is being auctioned off “as is” and includes the original chair pad and hanger. Please note that the hangers have been detached to make transport easier, giving you flexibility for setup in your home, garden, or wherever you choose to showcase this unique piece. Dimensions: Pole: 101" Chair: Width - 41" Height - 21.5" Depth - 24" All measurements are approximations.

