Lakeview Learning (dba Lakeview Academy)

Offered by

Lakeview Learning (dba Lakeview Academy)

About the memberships

Lakeview Learning In-Person Classes

Available until Aug 24
Young Artists: Exploring Creativity Through Art
$390

Pay In Full: Let creativity shine in this hands-on art class! Students will explore various artistic techniques using paints, pastels, clay, and collage materials, while also incorporating STEAM-based projects. Each session will focus on self-expression, color theory, and design principles, with projects inspired by famous artists, cultural art forms, and creative problem-solving challenges. These engaging lessons encourage imagination, skill-building, and critical thinking in a fun, supportive environment.

Available until Aug 24
Young Artists: Exploring Creativity Through Art
$43.33

No expiration

Pay Over 9 Months: Let creativity shine in this hands-on art class! Students will explore various artistic techniques using paints, pastels, clay, and collage materials, while also incorporating STEAM-based projects. Each session will focus on self-expression, color theory, and design principles, with projects inspired by famous artists, cultural art forms, and creative problem-solving challenges. These engaging lessons encourage imagination, skill-building, and critical thinking in a fun, supportive environment.

Available until Aug 24
How to be a Ninja: Introduction to Basic Martial Arts
$390

No expiration

Pay in Full: Learn how to be a ninja in one school semester! This course will cover the basics of Taekwondo and Martial Arts for students. Activities will involve high-intensity workouts, light physical contact for specific self-defense combos, pad-hitting, and many other games/activities that will keep students motivated and attentive. (Must purchase a uniform.)

Available until Aug 24
How to be a Ninja: Introduction to Basic Martial Arts
$43.33

No expiration

Pay Over 9 Months: Learn how to be a ninja in one school semester! This course will cover the basics of Taekwondo and Martial Arts for students. Activities will involve high-intensity workouts, light physical contact for specific self-defense combos, pad-hitting, and many other games/activities that will keep students motivated and attentive. (Must purchase a uniform.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!