Lakeview Learning In-Person Classes

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About the memberships
Pay In Full: Let creativity shine in this hands-on art class! Students will explore various artistic techniques using paints, pastels, clay, and collage materials, while also incorporating STEAM-based projects. Each session will focus on self-expression, color theory, and design principles, with projects inspired by famous artists, cultural art forms, and creative problem-solving challenges. These engaging lessons encourage imagination, skill-building, and critical thinking in a fun, supportive environment.
No expiration
Pay Over 9 Months: Let creativity shine in this hands-on art class! Students will explore various artistic techniques using paints, pastels, clay, and collage materials, while also incorporating STEAM-based projects. Each session will focus on self-expression, color theory, and design principles, with projects inspired by famous artists, cultural art forms, and creative problem-solving challenges. These engaging lessons encourage imagination, skill-building, and critical thinking in a fun, supportive environment.
No expiration
Pay in Full: Learn how to be a ninja in one school semester! This course will cover the basics of Taekwondo and Martial Arts for students. Activities will involve high-intensity workouts, light physical contact for specific self-defense combos, pad-hitting, and many other games/activities that will keep students motivated and attentive. (Must purchase a uniform.)
No expiration
Pay Over 9 Months: Learn how to be a ninja in one school semester! This course will cover the basics of Taekwondo and Martial Arts for students. Activities will involve high-intensity workouts, light physical contact for specific self-defense combos, pad-hitting, and many other games/activities that will keep students motivated and attentive. (Must purchase a uniform.)
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