2024 Victim Outreach Incorporated's Silent Auction at Bruz Brewery

Dive into the rich world of Belgian-style beers with the ultimate Bruz Bonanza! This package includes a Belgian Beer Class at Bruz Beer, where you'll learn about the unique brewing techniques and flavor profiles that make Belgian beers so special. Take home 2 four-packs of Bruz's finest brews, along with a set of Bruz glassware to enjoy your beer in style. Whether you're a seasoned beer lover or new to the craft, this experience offers the perfect blend of education and enjoyment. Cheers to good times and great beer!
Bruz Beer Gift Basket – Gear & Growlers
$40
Celebrate your love for Bruz Beer with this fantastic gift basket! It includes a stylish Bruz t-shirt and hat, perfect for representing your favorite brewery. The basket also comes with 2 growlers, which will be filled for free upon redemption as part of the winning bid (not pictured). Whether you're gearing up for a brewery visit or enjoying fresh brews at home, this basket has you covered for the full Bruz Beer experience!
Charcuterie for 2 – A Gourmet Experience
$125
Enjoy a cozy night in with this luxurious Charcuterie for 2 package! It includes a handmade charcuterie board, perfect for displaying an assortment of delicious charcuterie meats, cheeses, and crackers. You’ll also receive elegant charcuterie cutlery to complete the presentation, along with two bottles of fine wine to pair with your feast. Whether you’re sharing a romantic evening or treating yourself to an indulgent night of gourmet flavors, this package has everything you need for a truly memorable experience!
Irish Eyes Are Smilin'
$25
Get ready for a true taste of Ireland with the Irish Eyes are Smilin' package! Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to Clancy's Pub, where you can savor delicious Irish fare and lively atmosphere. To top it off, this package includes a bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey and a set of whiskey glasses, perfect for toasting to good times and great company. Whether you're planning a night out or enjoying a quiet drink at home, this package brings the spirit of Ireland right to your doorstep!
Dawg Days - Cosmos – Tail-Wagging Fun for You and Your Pup
$75
Spoil your furry friend with the Cosmos Dawg Days Package! This bundle includes a basket full of fun and engaging dog toys, along with a $50 gift card to Cosmos Dog Bakery & Pet Supplies so you can pick out even more goodies for your pup. While your dog enjoys their new toys, you can kick back and relax with a Dawg Days 4-pack of Bruz Beer. It’s the perfect package for pet lovers looking to treat their pup and themselves to something special!
Dawg Days – BarkBox Package for You and Your Pup
$75
Give your pup the ultimate surprise with the Dawg Days – BarkBox Package! This bundle includes a basket full of exciting dog toys to keep your furry friend entertained, along with a BarkBox 1-month certificate valued at $45, so you can customize a box of treats and toys just for them. While your dog enjoys their goodies, you can relax and unwind with a Dawg Days 4-pack of Bruz Beer. It’s the perfect way to treat both you and your best buddy!
Fitness & Fun Package – Get Active and Indulge
$75
Jumpstart your fitness routine and treat yourself with this action-packed package! Enjoy an Orange Theory basket from the Arvada location, filled with swag and gift certificates for free classes to help you get in shape. After your workout, head to 3rd Shot Pickleball for a few hours of court time, complete with paddle and ball rentals, perfect for some fun on the court. Stay hydrated with 2 water bottles from ANB Bank, and when it's time to indulge, use your Nothing Bundt Cakes gift certificate for a free 8" cake! Top it all off with a visit to BP Run CO to use your $25 gift card, your go-to running store for all your fitness needs. This package has everything you need for an active lifestyle, plus a sweet reward!
Step Into the Shoes of a Police Officer
$75
Experience the high-stakes scenarios that police officers face on the job with the WRPD Use of Force Simulator. This immersive experience allows you to step into the role of a law enforcement officer, navigating real-world challenges and making split-second decisions in a variety of situations. From traffic stops to crisis calls, the WRPD Use of Force Simulator offers a unique and educational glimpse into the world of policing. It’s an interactive, eye-opening experience perfect for anyone interested in learning more about the demands of law enforcement!
Fly Fishing Adventure – Gear Up for the Perfect Catch
$200
Get ready for your next fly fishing trip with the Fly Fishing Adventure Package! This bundle includes a top-quality 9′ 5 wt. medium fast action fly rod from Yellowfin Rods, perfect for casting with precision and enjoying the great outdoors. You’ll also receive an assortment of fishing gear and lures from Charlie's Fly Box, ensuring you have a great start to reel in the big one. Whether you're a seasoned angler or just starting out, this package provides essential tools for a successful and enjoyable fly fishing experience!
Luck of the Draw – Lottery Ticket Basket
$20
Feeling lucky? Try your chance with this exciting Lottery Ticket Basket! Packed with a variety of scratch-off lottery tickets, this basket gives you multiple opportunities to win big. Whether it's a small prize or a life-changing jackpot, you never know what fortune might bring. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves a little thrill and the excitement of the unknown—grab your tickets and see if today’s your lucky day!
Green Thumb Gardening Basket – Cultivate Your Perfect Garden
$100
Tackle your gardening projects with ease using this all-in-one garden basket! It includes a $50 gift card to Home Depot, a durable garden hose, a pair of sturdy gloves to protect your hands, and a versatile gardening toolkit for planting, pruning, and more. Whether you're an experienced gardener or just starting out, this set has everything you need to keep your garden blooming and beautiful all season long! Perfect for green thumbs and garden lovers alike!
Spooktacular Halloween Kitchen Set
$60
Get your kitchen Halloween-ready with this festive basket! It includes fun and functional items like spooky-themed placemats, kitchen towels, and a stylish salad bowl with matching tongs. Cozy up after your meal with a soft plush throw, and complete your culinary creations with a set of versatile ramekins. Whether you're hosting a Halloween feast or just adding seasonal flair to your kitchen, this basket has everything you need to celebrate in style!
Golden Getaway – Relaxation, Dining, and Adventure
$300
Escape to the charming town of Golden with this luxurious Golden Getaway Package! Enjoy a one-night stay in a King Room at the Eddy Hotel & Taproom, complete with a delicious breakfast for two. Savor local flavors with a $100 gift card to The Golden Mill, perfect for a casual yet memorable dining experience. Top off your getaway with a unique 90-minute Smooth Alpaca Experience for two, where you'll meet and interact with these gentle creatures. It's the ideal blend of relaxation, great food, and a bit of adventure in one unforgettable package!
Charcuterie Set 2 – Gourmet Delights and Family Fun
$100
Indulge in an evening of elegance with this Charcuterie Set 2 package. Enjoy a delicious assortment of meats and cheeses, paired with two exceptional bottles of wine – a Sancerre and a Gran Reserva – perfect for any special occasion. This package also includes two sets tickets to Miners Alley (4 Adult and 4 Youth (MATYA), offering a fun-filled outing for the family. Afterward, treat yourself with a $25 gift certificate to Rheinlanders Bakery, where you can savor freshly made treats. It’s the ideal combination of gourmet flavors, entertainment, and sweet indulgence!
Baseball & BBQ Basket – A Day at the Ballpark and Great BBQ
$100
Head to one of the Rolling Smoke BBQ locations for a delicious meal before making your way to Coors Field! This package includes 4 100-level Rockies tickets for the September 29th game against the Dodgers, providing you with an incredible view of all the action. Use the included $50 gift card to enjoy top-notch BBQ at Rolling Smoke before the game, and then head over to cheer on the Rockies. It's the perfect combination for fans who love great food and great baseball—don’t miss out on this ultimate game day experience!
$50 Gift Certificate to Grammy’s Goodies
$25
Treat yourself to the delicious homemade flavors of Grammy’s Goodies with this $50 gift certificate! Located in Wheat Ridge, Grammy’s Goodies is a beloved family-owned gem known for serving up authentic Italian favorites like giant slices of pizza, meatball sandwiches, and pasta, alongside an irresistible selection of fresh baked goods, including cannolis and cream puffs.
Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Grammy’s Goodies has earned national recognition for its hearty, homestyle cooking and mouth-watering treats. Whether you're in the mood for savory dishes or sweet indulgences, this is your chance to savor the flavors that wowed Guy Fieri and audiences alike. Use this gift certificate for a taste of Italy right in your own backyard!
Abrusci’s Fire & Vine, Pablito's Burritos, and Smooth Alpaca
$150
This package offers a perfect blend of delicious dining and a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience! Enjoy three drink mixes from Abrusci’s Fire & Vine, plus two $50 gift certificates to indulge in their renowned Italian cuisine. Also included is a $25 gift certificate for Pablito’s Burritos, where you can savor flavorful and fresh burritos from this popular food truck. After your culinary adventures, enjoy a peaceful 90-minute Smooth Alpaca Experience for two, where you'll get to spend time with these gentle, friendly animals in a serene setting. This combo is an ideal mix of great food and relaxation!
Cale Makar Autographed Avs Hockey Stick - Certified
$200
Own a piece of hockey history with this officially certified, signed Cale Makar hockey stick! As one of the NHL's brightest young stars and a key player for the Colorado Avalanche, Makar's autograph is a must-have for any fan or collector. This full-sized stick, complete with certification from the Avalanche and the NHL, showcases the signature of the Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner. Whether you're displaying it in your home or office, this stick is a testament to Makar's incredible talent and career achievements. Don't miss your chance to take home this exclusive piece of memorabilia!
Set of 2 handmade wooden boxes
$100
Add a touch of craftsmanship to your home with these two stunning handmade wooden boxes by Greybeard Woodworks. Expertly crafted with attention to detail, each box showcases the unique beauty of natural wood, making them perfect for storing keepsakes, jewelry, or small treasures. Whether displayed as decor or used functionally, these beautifully finished pieces are a testament to quality craftsmanship and timeless design. Bid now to own these one-of-a-kind creations and bring the artistry of Greybeard Woodworks into your space!
Outback Steakhouse Wine & Dine Basket
$30
Indulge in the perfect blend of flavors with this Outback Steakhouse gift basket! Enjoy two bottles of Yellow Tail wine, paired with two elegant wine glasses for a relaxing night in. Plus, treat yourself to a delicious meal with a $25 gift card to Outback Steakhouse. Whether you're toasting to a special occasion or just unwinding after a long day, this basket has everything you need for a memorable dining experience!
Sundance Peak Ranch Leather Cowhide Belt & Bag
$150
Elevate your style with this handcrafted leather cowhide belt and bag set from Sundance Peak Ranch. Made with premium cowhide, both pieces showcase the rugged beauty of the West while maintaining a refined elegance. The belt is durable yet stylish, perfect for everyday wear, while the matching bag adds a touch of Western flair to any outfit. Whether you're dressing up or going casual, this set is a versatile and timeless addition to your wardrobe, crafted with care and quality in mind.
Top Golf & Teller’s Taproom – Fun, Food, and Drinks
$50
Get ready for a day of fun and great food with this exciting package! Enjoy a $50 gift card to Top Golf, where you can practice your swing, challenge your friends, and experience a unique take on golfing, all while relaxing in a vibrant social setting. Afterward, head over to Teller’s Taproom & Kitchen with two $25 gift certificates to enjoy delicious comfort food and drinks in a cozy, casual atmosphere. This package is perfect for a fun-filled outing that combines sports, food, and good times!
American Axes & Teller’s Tavern
$150
Gather your crew for an exhilarating private axe-throwing session for up to 12 people at American Axes, where you can compete in friendly, adrenaline-pumping games. After working up an appetite, head over to Teller’s Taproom & Kitchen with two $25 gift certificates to indulge in delicious food and drinks. This package is perfect for a unique group outing that combines thrilling fun with a great meal!
Historic Denver & Molly Brown House
$60
Step back in time and explore Denver’s rich history with a 1-year membership for two to Historic Denver and the iconic Molly Brown House Museum, offering access to exclusive events and exhibits. After your historical adventure, relax with two carefully selected bottles of wine—one from Masseria Frattasi and the other from Hundred Suns—courtesy of Boulevard Bottleshop, along with a $25 gift card to choose even more of your favorite wines. This package offers a perfect mix of culture, history, and indulgence!
Raising Cane’s Fun Pack
$40
Get ready for some fun with this Raising Cane’s prize pack! It includes an adorable Raising Cane’s plush dog, a t-shirt, two travel mugs, a bracelet, koozies, and a tennis ball for your furry friend. Plus, you'll receive several Raising Cane’s gift cards, perfect for treating yourself to some delicious chicken! This fun-filled package is the ultimate combination of Cane’s swag and tasty rewards.
Fraser Valley Distillery Basket
$25
This elegant basket is perfect for the whiskey enthusiast! It includes a premium bottle of Fraser Valley Distillery whiskey, a set of whiskey glasses, and Chill Rocks whiskey stones for the ultimate sipping experience. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a smooth pour or gift this basket to a whiskey lover, it’s a fantastic choice for anyone who appreciates quality and craftsmanship.
State 38 Distillery Basket
$25
This premium basket from State 38 Distillery is perfect for any whiskey lover! It includes a bottle of their unique Straight Bourbon Whiskey aged in a Rum Barrel, a State 38 flask, a set of Chill Rocks whiskey stones, and a burlap bag to keep your items organized. Plus, enjoy a free tasting experience at the distillery with a special tasting card included. This package is an ideal mix of craftsmanship and tasting adventure, making it a fantastic gift or personal indulgence!
VOI Board Catered and Served Dinner for 8
$400
Enjoy an exclusive, one-of-a-kind dining experience with the VOI Board Catered Dinner! The winning bidder will indulge in a delicious meal, catered and personally served by the VOI Board and hosted by Gregg Kildow, VOI Board President. This isn’t just dinner; it’s an evening of gourmet food, great conversation, and lasting memories, all curated by the very people leading the charge for this incredible cause. This is your chance to relax, dine in style, and connect with the heart of the organization – all while supporting a great mission!
Rocky Mountain Getaway
$700
Escape to the stunning Rocky Mountains with a 3 night stay at this luxurious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhome in Fraser, Colorado! This beautifully appointed, dog friendly Airbnb offers breathtaking mountain views, modern amenities, and comfortable accommodations for up to 8 guests
Townhome is perfectly located in Fraser, minutes from Winter Park. The area is home to the best all year outdoor activities. Views of Byers Peak from the living room or step out the door to the free bus around town. Enjoy a garage in the winter, two hot tubs & outdoor heated pool, tennis, gym & amenities a quick 2-3 minute walk away. The home has everything you need for a great stay: comfy spaces, garage, kitchen supplies, gas fireplace, grill, patio's, great TV's, games, in-unit washer & dryer!
The space
The family-friendly townhome is perfectly located in Fraser, only minutes from Winter Park and a short drive to Granby, Grand Lake and Rocky Mountain National Park. Our year round mountain getaway has great access to hiking, skiing, mountain biking, hot tubbing, swimming, tennis, racquetball and much more. It is an ideal and affordable 'home base' for all mountain and Fraser Valley activities.
Enjoy the views of Byers Peak right from the living room, or walk out the front door only 50 steps to take the free bus to downtown Winter Park, Fraser & the slopes. You can also stay local and enjoy the cozy living room, two outdoor hot tubs & year round outdoor pool, and many other clubhouse features, only a 2-3 minute walk from the condo.
Fantastic townhome like condo: 3 bed/3 bath, with two patios (one with a grill), fireplace, garage, ski/snowboard storage. Oversized garage on the first level, up one set of stairs to main level with gas fireplace, living & dining, kitchen, bedroom & full bathroom, and patio with table/chairs and grill. Up one more flight of stairs to upper level with two bedrooms, two full baths (both w/ ensuite!), washer and dryer and a little bookshelf chock full of books to find a good read to enjoy for your stay. Sleeping accommodations include a master bedroom with a king bed and private small patio; a second upstairs loft bedroom with a queen bed; main floor bed with a twin and a bunkbed with a double & twin, pack and play, and a living room where you can use a queen air mattress.
The condo has everything you need for a great vacation: oversized garage with ski/snowboard storage, extra garage fridge for apres ski beverages or extra groceries for the family, stocked kitchen with cooking items and basics, 65 inch 4K smart TV with Dish Network & a Roku. The TV also allows airplay and has the ability for you to log into your Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime accounts, as well as a DVD player in the living room. Big dining table for meals or games, gas fireplace for ease and warmth, comfy blankets & wifi or wired internet, two patio's- one with gas grill and amazing views, DVD’s, games, books, sleds, and an in-unit washer and dryer! Pack & Play and high chair for family use, too.
Dog friendly as well! Meadowridge also has a great common meadow where all the dogs love to run & play with each other right next to the clubhouse.
Bonus Perks:
To make your stay even more convenient and enjoyable, this package includes a $100 Walmart gift card to stock up on essentials for your trip and two bottles of wine to help you relax and unwind.
Bid now to secure your luxurious mountain retreat and experience the best of Colorado’s breathtaking scenery with comfort, style, and thoughtful extras!
For more info: https://www.airbnb.com/slink/MV4SHrJe
Puerto Vallarta Getaway
$650
Get ready for the ultimate tropical escape with one unforgettable week (7 nights) at La Jolla de Mismaloya, Puerto Vallarta’s crown jewel! This oceanfront luxury condo boasts breathtaking views of Mismaloya Bay, surrounded by lush mountains and a tranquil river, offering the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure.
Stay in a beautifully designed one-bedroom, one-bath condo featuring Spanish/Colonial architecture, a cozy fold-out couch, and enough space to comfortably sleep up to four guests. Enjoy resort amenities, including spectacular ocean views, easy access to a pristine beach, and countless activities right at your doorstep.
Thrilling Activities Await:
Whether you’re in the mood for adrenaline-pumping adventures like snorkeling, deep-sea diving, jet skiing, and parasailing, or prefer peaceful pursuits such as boat rides, exploring waterfalls, or simply lounging by the pool, this getaway has it all! Take a short, scenic walk to the charming town of Mismaloya, or just unwind on the gorgeous “Mexican Riviera.”
Bonus Perks:
To make your trip even more convenient, this package includes two $250 flight vouchers from Frontier Airlines to help you get there from Denver with ease. Soak up the sun, enjoy the vibrant local culture, and create memories that will last a lifetime—all just 35 minutes from Puerto Vallarta’s airport.
Bid now to secure this extraordinary vacation package and treat yourself to the luxury and adventure of Puerto Vallarta!
Moving Basket
$125
Make your next move a breeze with our Moving Basket, packed with everything you need to settle into your new space with style and comfort! This package includes a $200 gift card to American Furniture Warehouse to help you furnish your new home, a $50 Amazon gift card for all those must-have items, and 2 free meals at Chick-fil-A to keep you fueled and satisfied during those busy moving days.
Whether you're upgrading your decor, stocking up on essentials, or just need a break with some delicious Chick-fil-A, this basket has you covered.
Bid now for a chance to make your move smoother and more enjoyable with these amazing perks!
Mr. Biscuits Bakery & Enstrom's Chocolate
$25
Indulge in the perfect combination of treats with this delightful package! Start your day with a Mr. Biscuits Bakery coffee mug and a $25 gift card to enjoy freshly baked goods or a hot cup of coffee. Then, satisfy your sweet tooth with 2 pounds of Enstrom's signature toffee chocolate, known for its rich flavor and melt-in-your-mouth goodness. Whether you’re a coffee lover or a chocolate enthusiast, this basket is sure to bring joy to your day!
Colorado Wine Trio #1
$30
Enjoy this wonderful mix of Colorado Wine!
1. Two Rivers Winery "Chardonnay 2022" Grand Junction--The 2022 Chardonnay is lightly oaked, exhibiting a golden straw color with harmonious aromas and flavors of honeyed tree fruits (peach, pear and apple) and hints of vanilla. Crisp acidity gives way to a clean finish. The Chardonnay fruit was harvested from two East Orchard Mesa and two Palisade vineyards, both located in the Grand Valley of the Western Slope of Colorado.
2. Colterris Winery "Cabernet Franc 2022" Palisades--Generously fruit forward in the glass, this Cabernet Franc starts with notes of dark cherry, blueberry and ripe plum followed by a floral perfume and just a touch of cracked pepper and toasty oak. Like the aroma, this wine opens on the palate with more dark cherry and strawberry jam. The balance of acidity and smooth tannin give an intense mid-palate before drawing to a smooth finish with just a touch of oak.
3. Colorado Cellars "Cherry Wine" Palisades--Sweet-tart cherry pie flavors. Serve chilled with barbecue, sweet and sour dishes or with chocolate.
Colorado Wine Trio #2
$30
Savor the delightful blend of some of the best Colorado wines!
1. BookCliff Vineyards "Riesling 2022" Palisades--The 2022 Riesling is an off dry Riesling that aims to be a crowd pleaser. The aromatics feature ripe green apple and a slight, grassy undertone. The palate has bracing acidity that helps balance the off-dry finish. The intent of the wine is to showcase the ability for residual sugar and acidity to interplay and create a crisp drinkability similar to a medium-bodied dry white wine. The residual sugar is 20 g/L and is derived from adding pressed Riesling juice back to the tank of dry Riesling following primary fermentation.
2. Two Rivers Winery "Merlot 2022" Grand Junction--Fresh aromas of cherry and allspice give way to a smooth silky texture and a clean, cherry-filled finish. Elegant tannins and tingly acidity make this Merlot a versatile table red.
3. Carlson Vineyards "Peach Wine" Palisades--Since the late 1800s, Palisade has been famous for its extraordinarily flavorful peaches. Carlson's renowned Peach wine is made from ONLY 100% Palisade-grown peaches...mouth-watering, just-harvested, juicy, high-altitude sun-ripened peaches.
Tasting Notes: Full mouthfeel with bright acidity, fruity semi-sweet flavor of tree-ripened peach.
Palisade Wine Trio
$30
Enjoy three wonderful bottles of wine from the Palisades!
1. Carboy Winery "Blan. Co 2022" Palisades--The 2022 Blan.CO might be our favorite all-Colorado white blend yet. Cayuga and Traminette, both cold-hardy white varietals, combined with Roussanne form a beautiful trifecta in the glass. The result is a tropical aroma of lychee and sea breeze followed by fresh mandarin, pineapple, and peach flavors.
2. Colorado Cellars "Syrah 2018" Palisades--Full bodied, rich and dry with a fruity peppery finish. Serve at room temperature with any red meats (especially game), and spicy Italian dishes.
3. St. Kathryn Cellars "White Sangria Wine" Palisades--White Sangria is a lively and refreshing blend of premium white wine, sweet peach juice, and vibrant, zesty flavors of blood orange and lime!
Arvada Police Department Swag
$15
Discover an amazing collection of Arvada Police Department merchandise! This fantastic selection features official patches, a stylish pin, a beautifully etched coffee mug, a three-piece cheese knife set, and two durable water bottles!
Wheat Ridge Police Department Patches and Coffee Mug
$15
Discover an amazing collection of Wheat Ridge Police Department treasures! This set features one of the original peanut patches, along with two recent patches that have been part of the official Wheat Ridge Police uniform. Plus, you'll receive a stylish coffee mug and four coasters to complete your collection!
Challenge Coin Extravaganza with some patches on the side
$20
Explore a remarkable assortment of genuine police challenge coins representing various jurisdictions such as Arvada, Wheat Ridge, Edgewater, and Golden! Furthermore, you can also find official police patches from the Golden Police Department and the Edgewater Police Department, complete with an additional label pin included!
CCM Colorado Avalanche White Jersey Signed by Joe Sakic
$300
CCM Colorado Avalanche White Jersey Signed by Joe Sakic
Description: This white CCM jersey, signed by Hall of Famer Joe Sakic, is a collector’s dream! Sakic, known for leading the Avalanche to two Stanley Cup victories and his exceptional scoring ability, is one of hockey’s legends. This jersey celebrates his incredible career and enduring legacy in the NHL.
Smooth Alpaca for 2
$20
🌟 Smooth Alpaca Presents: Alpaca Palooza! 🌟
Bid on this exclusive experience and enjoy FREE entry for two to Alpaca Palooza, courtesy of Smooth Alpaca!
Experience Highlights:
Meet and interact with these adorable, gentle creatures up close.
Enjoy a guided tour of the alpaca farm, learn fun facts, and discover the unique personalities of each alpaca.
Capture unforgettable moments with plenty of photo opportunities alongside your new furry friends.
Perfect for families, couples, or anyone looking for a unique and heartwarming experience!
Puerto Vallarta #2-no flight voucher
$700
See previous listing for info. 7 nights, no flight voucher.
