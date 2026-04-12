Alternative Education Foundation

Hosted by

Alternative Education Foundation

About this event

17th Annual AEF Charity Golf Event and Auction

400 Lucky Lane

Pompano Beach, FL 33069, USA

General Admission
$57

Spectator Ticket

Hole in One Sponsor
$10,017

12 Players

• Open Bar and Beverages for all Players

• Appetizers and Lunch

• Personal Concierge Service Throughout the Event

• Company Logo and Branding on Website, Brochure, and Social Media

• Premium Bay Assignment

• Award Recognition

• Shirts and Gift Bags for all 12 Entries

• Banner at All Three Campuses


Elite Sponsor
$5,017

12 Players

• Open Bar and Beverages for all Players

• Appetizers and Lunch

• Company Logo and Branding on Website, Brochure, and Social Media

• Premium Bay Assignment

• Award Recognition

• Shirts and Gift Bags for all 12 Entries

• Banner at All Three Campuses

• Premium Bay Assignment

• Award Recognition

• Shirts and Gift Bags for all 12 Entries

• Banner at All Two Campuses

Title Sponsor
$3,017

9 Players

• Open Bar and Beverages for all Players

• Appetizers and Lunch

• Company Logo and Branding on

• Website, Brochure, and Social Media

• Premium Bay Assignment

• Award Recognition

• Shirts and Gift Bags for all 9 Entries

• Banner at One Campus

Bay Sponsor
$1,217

• 6 Players

• N/A Beverages for all Players

• Appetizers and Lunch

• Brochure

• Bay Assignment

• Shirt and Gift Bag for all entries

Individual Golfer
$217

• 1 Player

• N/A Beverages for each player

• Appetizers and Lunch

• Brochure

• Shirt and Gift Bag for each entry.

Add a donation for Alternative Education Foundation

$

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