17th Annual AEF Charity Golf Event and Auction

12 Players

• Open Bar and Beverages for all Players

• Appetizers and Lunch

• Company Logo and Branding on Website, Brochure, and Social Media

• Premium Bay Assignment

• Award Recognition

• Shirts and Gift Bags for all 12 Entries

• Banner at All Three Campuses

• Premium Bay Assignment

• Award Recognition

• Shirts and Gift Bags for all 12 Entries

• Banner at All Two Campuses