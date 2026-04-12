17th Annual AEF Charity Golf Event and Auction

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About this event
Spectator Ticket
12 Players
• Open Bar and Beverages for all Players
• Appetizers and Lunch
• Personal Concierge Service Throughout the Event
• Company Logo and Branding on Website, Brochure, and Social Media
• Premium Bay Assignment
• Award Recognition
• Shirts and Gift Bags for all 12 Entries
• Banner at All Three Campuses
12 Players
• Open Bar and Beverages for all Players
• Appetizers and Lunch
• Company Logo and Branding on Website, Brochure, and Social Media
• Premium Bay Assignment
• Award Recognition
• Shirts and Gift Bags for all 12 Entries
• Banner at All Three Campuses
• Premium Bay Assignment
• Award Recognition
• Shirts and Gift Bags for all 12 Entries
• Banner at All Two Campuses
9 Players
• Open Bar and Beverages for all Players
• Appetizers and Lunch
• Company Logo and Branding on
• Website, Brochure, and Social Media
• Premium Bay Assignment
• Award Recognition
• Shirts and Gift Bags for all 9 Entries
• Banner at One Campus
• 6 Players
• N/A Beverages for all Players
• Appetizers and Lunch
• Brochure
• Bay Assignment
• Shirt and Gift Bag for all entries
• 1 Player
• N/A Beverages for each player
• Appetizers and Lunch
• Brochure
• Shirt and Gift Bag for each entry.
$
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