Hosted by

Young Guns of Rifle

About this event

17th Annual Austin Booth Memorial Golf Tournament (copy)

3930 N Battlement Pkwy

Parachute, CO 81635, USA

ONLINE REGISTRATION - PAY ONLINE
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry Fee is $150 per person or $600 per team. This includes green fee and cart. ​Please keep a copy of your entry form for your records.

REGISTRATION ONLY - PAYMENT AT TIME OF EVENT
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

PAYMENT MUST BE MADE ON SITE - Entry Fee is $150 per person or $600 per team. This includes green fee and cart! Please keep a copy of your entry form for your records.

SPONSORSHIP - Hole Sponsor
$100

HOLE SPONSOR- Your company name will be printed on a sign and displayed at one hole (per $100 donation) along the course.

Add a donation for Young Guns of Rifle

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!