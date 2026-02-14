17th Annual Austin Booth Memorial Golf Tournament (copy)

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Entry Fee is $150 per person or $600 per team. This includes green fee and cart. Please keep a copy of your entry form for your records.
PAYMENT MUST BE MADE ON SITE - Entry Fee is $150 per person or $600 per team. This includes green fee and cart! Please keep a copy of your entry form for your records.
HOLE SPONSOR- Your company name will be printed on a sign and displayed at one hole (per $100 donation) along the course.
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