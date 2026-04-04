17th Annual Eugene "Whitey" Heidenburg Memorial Golf Outing

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About this event
NOTE OPTIONAL DONATION IN CHECKOUT - Early Bird ends on 6/1/2026 - Select quantity to purchase a ticket for yourself or for multiple golfers. You will be able to specify the other golfers in your foursome regardless of the # of tickets purchased here.
NOTE OPTIONAL DONATION IN CHECKOUT - Select quantity to purchase a ticket for yourself or for multiple golfers. You will be able to specify the other golfers in your foursome regardless of the # of tickets purchased here.
Includes:
Sponsor a hole by purchasing a tee sign!
A charity receipt will be sent after purchase.
NOTE OPTIONAL DONATION IN CHECKOUT - Social hour and dinner only starting at 5:00 PM - NO GOLF
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!