Tonawandas USBC

Hosted by

Tonawandas USBC

About this event

17th Annual Eugene "Whitey" Heidenburg Memorial Golf Outing

6161 Genesee St #6161

Lancaster, NY 14086, USA

Early Bird Golf Package - Per golfer
$200
Available until Jun 1

NOTE OPTIONAL DONATION IN CHECKOUT - Early Bird ends on 6/1/2026 - Select quantity to purchase a ticket for yourself or for multiple golfers. You will be able to specify the other golfers in your foursome regardless of the # of tickets purchased here.

Standard Golf Package - Per golfer
$225

NOTE OPTIONAL DONATION IN CHECKOUT - Select quantity to purchase a ticket for yourself or for multiple golfers. You will be able to specify the other golfers in your foursome regardless of the # of tickets purchased here.

$20 Super Ticket
$20

Includes:

  • $10,000 Chance for Hole-In-One
  • Putting Green Contest
  • All on Course Contests
Tee Sign Sponsor
$150

Sponsor a hole by purchasing a tee sign!

A charity receipt will be sent after purchase.

Non-Golfer (Social & Dinner Only)
$60

NOTE OPTIONAL DONATION IN CHECKOUT - Social hour and dinner only starting at 5:00 PM - NO GOLF

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!