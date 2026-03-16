Family Promise Of Washington County

Hosted by

Family Promise Of Washington County

About this event

17th Annual Golf Outing - Family Promise of Washington County - Rain or Shine

1141 Riverview Dr

Kewaskum, WI 53040, USA

Golf Registration - Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your registration covers an exciting package that includes breakfast, two drink tickets, a round of golf with a cart, a delicious lunch, and a SINGLE SUPER TICKET. This ticket grants you access to all hole competitions and entry into our thrilling $10,000 HOLE-IN-ONE contest. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

Golf Registration - Individual
$150

Your registration covers an exciting package that includes breakfast, two drink tickets, a round of golf with a cart, a delicious lunch, and a SINGLE SUPER TICKET. This ticket grants you access to all hole competitions and entry into our thrilling $10,000 HOLE-IN-ONE contest. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

Sponsorship - Event
$5,000
Sponsorship - Ace
$3,000
One Foursome team for golf, company name & logo on sign placed on beverage cart, and recognition in event guide.
Sponsorship - Eagle
$2,000
One Foursome team for golf, company name & logo displayed at dinner, and recognition in event guide.
Sponsorship - Birdie
$800
One Foursome team for golf, company name & logo on sign placed at tee, and recognition in event guide.
Sponsor - Hole
$200
Company name & logo sign placed on tee and recognition in event guide.
Individual Wristband
$25

Wristband includes hole competitions and an entry for our $10,000 hole!

Foursome Wristband
$75

Wristband includes hole competitions and an entry for our $10,000 hole!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!