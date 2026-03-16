17th Annual Golf Outing - Family Promise of Washington County - Rain or Shine

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About this event
Your registration covers an exciting package that includes breakfast, two drink tickets, a round of golf with a cart, a delicious lunch, and a SINGLE SUPER TICKET. This ticket grants you access to all hole competitions and entry into our thrilling $10,000 HOLE-IN-ONE contest. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!
Your registration covers an exciting package that includes breakfast, two drink tickets, a round of golf with a cart, a delicious lunch, and a SINGLE SUPER TICKET. This ticket grants you access to all hole competitions and entry into our thrilling $10,000 HOLE-IN-ONE contest. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!
Wristband includes hole competitions and an entry for our $10,000 hole!
Wristband includes hole competitions and an entry for our $10,000 hole!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!