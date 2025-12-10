17th ANNUAL MIAMI GALA

Hosted by
The Underwriter Package includes:
Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 2500+ patients
The Benefactor Package includes:
Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 1500 patients
The Patron Package includes:
Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 750 patients
The Trustee Package includes:
Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 500 patients
The Sponsor Package includes:
Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 250 patients
The Friend Package includes:
Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 125 patients
To Reserve Regular Individual Dinner Seats
Every $100 will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 5 patients.
To Reserve Individual Dinner Seat for Young Professionals (30 & Below)
Every $100 will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 5 patients.
