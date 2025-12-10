Rene Moawad Foundation

Hosted by

Rene Moawad Foundation

17th ANNUAL MIAMI GALA

Underwriter Package
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

The Underwriter Package includes:

  • Diamond Table for 12
  • Recognition on Website, Gala Program & Visuals
  • Prime full-page ad in the program book

Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 2500+ patients

Benefactor Package
$30,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

The Benefactor Package includes:

  • Platinum Table of 12
  • Recognition on Website, Gala Program & Visuals
  • Prime full-page ad in program book

Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 1500 patients

Patron Package
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The Patron Package includes:

  • Gold Table for 10
  • Recognition on Website, Gala Program & Visuals
  • Prime full-page ad in program book

Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 750 patients

Trustee Package
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The Trustee Package includes:

  • Silver Table of 10
  • Recognition on Website, Gala Program & Visuals
  • Full-page ad in program book

Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 500 patients

Sponsor Package
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Sponsor Package includes:

  • Bronze Table of 8
  • Recognition on Website, Gala Program & Visuals
  • Full Page ad in program book

Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 250 patients

Friend Package
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Friend Package includes:

  • Two Prime Gala Seats
  • Recognition in Gala Program & Visuals
  • Full-page ad in program book ($1250 admits one)

Your generous donation will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 125 patients

Regular Individual Dinner Seat
$395

To Reserve Regular Individual Dinner Seats

Every $100 will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 5 patients.

Young Professional Individual Dinner Seat
$295

To Reserve Individual Dinner Seat for Young Professionals (30 & Below)

Every $100 will provide monthly medicine and medical assistance to 5 patients.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!