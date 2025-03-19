17th Annual MTFD Charity Golf Outing Benefiting Hoosier Burn Camp

🎟️ MAIN RAFFLE MADNESS! 🎟️
Feeling lucky? You should be!
With over 50 amazing prizes up for grabs — from golf balls and tumblers to coolers, gift cards, and more — your odds of walking away a winner are sky-high! Whether you're chasing that big-ticket item or just love a good surprise, this raffle is packed with chances to score something awesome.
One ticket could land you something cool… or even something cooler. 😉
Don’t miss your shot — grab your tickets and let the fun begin!
$500 Gift Card Raffle
$10
💳 $500 GOLF SHOP GIFT CARD RAFFLE! 💳
Been eyeing that new club? Dreaming of a driver upgrade or finally grabbing that perfect putter?
Here’s your shot!
Enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card to the golf shop of your choice — and treat yourself to the gear you've been wanting.
Whether it's clubs, apparel, shoes, or accessories, $500 goes a long way toward leveling up your game. 🎯⛳
One lucky winner. One awesome shopping spree. Will it be you?
Raffle Bundle Deal
$20
🎟️💥 RAFFLE BUNDLE DEAL – MORE CHANCES, MORE WINS! 💥🎟️
Want the best bang for your buck? Here’s the move:
Buy 4 Main Raffle Tickets and you’ll get a FREE entry into the $500 Gift Card Raffle – no extra cost, all the extra excitement!
That’s 50+ prizes in the Main Raffle PLUS a shot at a $500 shopping spree at the golf shop of your choice. Clubs, gear, apparel… it’s all up for grabs.
💸 One bundle. Two raffles. Maximum win potential.
Don’t miss this chance to double your luck without doubling your spend!
Single Golfer
$60
Hole-In-One Ticket
$10
Take your shot at greatness! Sink a hole-in-one on Hole 12 and win Free Meat for TWO Years from Tier One Meat Co. Every entry also gets you a chance to win a $100 Tier One gift card—even if you don’t hit the ace.
One swing. Big rewards. Let’s see what you’ve got! 🏌️♂️🥩
Hit It To Win It
$10
Step up to the green and take your shot! With three putts per entry, aim for the prize you want—whatever you hit, you win!
Prizes include drinks, golf gear, and premium items valued up to $100.
Test your aim. Win big. Have fun!
Add a donation for Madison TWP Fire Department
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!