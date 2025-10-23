17th Annual St. John's Academy Golf Tournament

Be the toast of the tournament! As our “Fore the Pour” Sponsor, your business will be featured where the fun begins — with a custom sign displayed at both bar locations during registration and at the pavilion on the course. Your logo will also appear on every golfer’s scorecard, keeping your brand front and center from the first swing to the final sip. It’s the perfect way to raise a glass and show your support for St. John’s Academy! *There is only one of these sponsorships available.