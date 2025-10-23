17th Annual St. John's Academy Golf Tournament

7:00 ‐ 8:15 Registration
8:30 Shotgun Start
Awards Luncheon after the tournament
As a Hole Sponsor, your business logo will be featured on a custom sign displayed at one of the tournament holes. Plus, your logo will appear on screen as each golf cart approaches your sponsored hole — giving your business great visibility throughout the event!
Cheers to a good cause! At the Sip & Swing Holes, golfers can enjoy an ice-cold beer while taking their best shot on the course. Each beverage will be served in a custom koozie featuring your logo. *There are only two of these hole sponsorships available.
Be the toast of the tournament! As our “Fore the Pour” Sponsor, your business will be featured where the fun begins — with a custom sign displayed at both bar locations during registration and at the pavilion on the course. Your logo will also appear on every golfer’s scorecard, keeping your brand front and center from the first swing to the final sip. It’s the perfect way to raise a glass and show your support for St. John’s Academy! *There is only one of these sponsorships available.
