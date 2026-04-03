King Hall Legal Foundation

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King Hall Legal Foundation

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17th Annual Steve Boutin Invitational Golf Tournament Silent Auction

$200 House Kitchen and Bar Gift Certificate item
$200 House Kitchen and Bar Gift Certificate item
$200 House Kitchen and Bar Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

Work downtown? Enjoy lunch, dinner or drinks at the esteemed House Kitchen & Bar in downtown Sacramento. House Kitchen & Bar was created by chef and owner Chris Nestor, after having a vision and seeing it come to fruition with his other Sacramento restaurant: Ink Eats & Drinks. This time around, he was driven to create an entirely different atmosphere and concept: classic comfort food in an upscale, yet casual, environment.

Foursome at Wildhorse Golf Club item
Foursome at Wildhorse Golf Club
$150

Starting bid

Experience a fun and challenging round for four at Wildhorse Golf Club, located right in the heart of Davis. With its lush fairways, signature island green, and welcoming atmosphere, Wildhorse is the perfect spot for a day on the course with friends.

A Tasting at Eleven Eleven Wines item
A Tasting at Eleven Eleven Wines item
A Tasting at Eleven Eleven Wines
$300

Starting bid


Get some reprieve from the sweltering summer heat with a tasting for four at Eleven Eleven Wines in Wine Country! Eleven Eleven Wines offers exceptional hospitality, a sophisticated tasting room, and a zen patio to supplement their divine wines. 


Aggie Luxury Football Package item
Aggie Luxury Football Package
$250

Starting bid

Cheer on your Aggies at a home game outfit head to toe in UC Davis Aggie Swag! The Aggie Football Luxury Package contains 2 monogrammed wine glasses, 4 GA tickets + parking to the Davis-Stetson game on September 19th, and a classy duffel bag containing an Aggie sweatshirt, polo, hat, shorts, quarterzip, and two shirts!

A Custom 56° Chipping Wedge from Nakashima Golf item
A Custom 56° Chipping Wedge from Nakashima Golf
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Professor Clay Tanaka, it doesn’t get any better than Nakashima Golf clubs - custom fit to make your game spectacular. Since 2004, Nakashima Golf has equipped golfers with spectacular custom clubs that upgrade golfers to the next level. This custom 56° chipping wedge is sure to impress!

$500 BARBRI Bar Prep Certificate item
$500 BARBRI Bar Prep Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Get $500 off your bar prep early with BARBRI! BARBRI offers students top-of-the-line materials to ensure you’re well prepared for the bar exam and that you’re well supported during the time leading up to it!

Terre Rouge and Easton Wines - Wine and Tasting item
Terre Rouge and Easton Wines - Wine and Tasting
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a bottle of the spectacular Terre Rouge and Easton Artisan Wine and treat up to six to a trip to the Sierra Mountains to get a taste of where it’s made! Get out of the Davis/Sacramento area this summer with some friends and make incredible memories as you’re taking a break from the heat!

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