17th Annual Steve Boutin Invitational Golf Tournament Silent Auction

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Work downtown? Enjoy lunch, dinner or drinks at the esteemed House Kitchen & Bar in downtown Sacramento. House Kitchen & Bar was created by chef and owner Chris Nestor, after having a vision and seeing it come to fruition with his other Sacramento restaurant: Ink Eats & Drinks. This time around, he was driven to create an entirely different atmosphere and concept: classic comfort food in an upscale, yet casual, environment.
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Experience a fun and challenging round for four at Wildhorse Golf Club, located right in the heart of Davis. With its lush fairways, signature island green, and welcoming atmosphere, Wildhorse is the perfect spot for a day on the course with friends.
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Get some reprieve from the sweltering summer heat with a tasting for four at Eleven Eleven Wines in Wine Country! Eleven Eleven Wines offers exceptional hospitality, a sophisticated tasting room, and a zen patio to supplement their divine wines.
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Cheer on your Aggies at a home game outfit head to toe in UC Davis Aggie Swag! The Aggie Football Luxury Package contains 2 monogrammed wine glasses, 4 GA tickets + parking to the Davis-Stetson game on September 19th, and a classy duffel bag containing an Aggie sweatshirt, polo, hat, shorts, quarterzip, and two shirts!
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Donated by Professor Clay Tanaka, it doesn’t get any better than Nakashima Golf clubs - custom fit to make your game spectacular. Since 2004, Nakashima Golf has equipped golfers with spectacular custom clubs that upgrade golfers to the next level. This custom 56° chipping wedge is sure to impress!
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Get $500 off your bar prep early with BARBRI! BARBRI offers students top-of-the-line materials to ensure you’re well prepared for the bar exam and that you’re well supported during the time leading up to it!
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Enjoy a bottle of the spectacular Terre Rouge and Easton Artisan Wine and treat up to six to a trip to the Sierra Mountains to get a taste of where it’s made! Get out of the Davis/Sacramento area this summer with some friends and make incredible memories as you’re taking a break from the heat!
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