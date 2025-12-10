Hosted by

River's Edge Childcare

About this event

REC Childcare Center

Pick-up location

701 E 18th St, Spencer, IA 51301, USA

Jimmy John’s Lunch for a Month – A Sandwich a Week! item
Jimmy John’s Lunch for a Month – A Sandwich a Week!
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a month of freaky fast freshness! This auction item includes 4 Jimmy John’s gift cards—perfect for one delicious sandwich each week. Treat yourself or share with friends. Bid now and make lunch the easiest decision you’ll make all month!

Jimmy John’s Lunch for a Month – A Sandwich a Week! item
Jimmy John’s Lunch for a Month – A Sandwich a Week!
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a month of freaky fast freshness! This auction item includes 4 Jimmy John’s gift cards—perfect for one delicious sandwich each week. Treat yourself or share with friends. Bid now and make lunch the easiest decision you’ll make all month!

Jimmy John’s Lunch for a Month – A Sandwich a Week! item
Jimmy John’s Lunch for a Month – A Sandwich a Week!
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a month of freaky fast freshness! This auction item includes 4 Jimmy John’s gift cards—perfect for one delicious sandwich each week. Treat yourself or share with friends. Bid now and make lunch the easiest decision you’ll make all month!

Jimmy John’s Lunch for a Month – A Sandwich a Week! item
Jimmy John’s Lunch for a Month – A Sandwich a Week!
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a month of freaky fast freshness! This auction item includes 4 Jimmy John’s gift cards—perfect for one delicious sandwich each week. Treat yourself or share with friends. Bid now and make lunch the easiest decision you’ll make all month!

Jimmy John’s Lunch for a Month – A Sandwich a Week! item
Jimmy John’s Lunch for a Month – A Sandwich a Week!
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a month of freaky fast freshness! This auction item includes 4 Jimmy John’s gift cards—perfect for one delicious sandwich each week. Treat yourself or share with friends. Bid now and make lunch the easiest decision you’ll make all month!

$25 Fareway Gift Card item
$25 Fareway Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 in Fareway gift cards—perfect for pantry staples, fresh meats, bakery favorites, and more. This is a must-have item for any household. Stretch your budget while supporting our cause!

$25 Fareway Gift Card item
$25 Fareway Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 in Fareway gift cards—perfect for pantry staples, fresh meats, bakery favorites, and more. This is a must-have item for any household. Stretch your budget while supporting our cause!

$25 Fareway Gift Card item
$25 Fareway Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 in Fareway gift cards—perfect for pantry staples, fresh meats, bakery favorites, and more. This is a must-have item for any household. Stretch your budget while supporting our cause!

$25 Fareway Gift Card item
$25 Fareway Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy $25 in Fareway gift cards—perfect for pantry staples, fresh meats, bakery favorites, and more. This is a must-have item for any household. Stretch your budget while supporting our cause!

$10 Scooters Gift Card item
$10 Scooters Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Perfect for busy parents, teachers, or anyone who runs on caffeine! These Scooter’s Coffee gift cards offer delicious drinks and snacks to keep you energized throughout the day.

$10 Scooters Gift Card item
$10 Scooters Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Perfect for busy parents, teachers, or anyone who runs on caffeine! These Scooter’s Coffee gift cards offer delicious drinks and snacks to keep you energized throughout the day.

Sub Lovers Delight – Jersey Mike’s item
Sub Lovers Delight – Jersey Mike’s
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy five delicious subs from Jersey Mike’s! Perfect for lunch, dinner, or sharing with friends. Known for their fresh ingredients and authentic flavors, Jersey Mike’s subs are a crowd favorite.

Package Includes:

  • 5 vouchers for regular-sized subs
  • Redeemable at participating Jersey Mike’s locations
Sub Lovers Delight – Jersey Mike’s item
Sub Lovers Delight – Jersey Mike’s
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy five delicious subs from Jersey Mike’s! Perfect for lunch, dinner, or sharing with friends. Known for their fresh ingredients and authentic flavors, Jersey Mike’s subs are a crowd favorite.

Package Includes:

  • 5 vouchers for regular-sized subs
  • Redeemable at participating Jersey Mike’s locations
Sister's Cafe $10 Gift Certificate item
Sister's Cafe $10 Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a delicious meal at Sister’s Mainstreet Café, a local favorite known for their large cinnamon rolls and home-style breakfast. This certificate is the perfect excuse to stop in and enjoy!

Sister's Cafe $10 Gift Certificate item
Sister's Cafe $10 Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a delicious meal at Sister’s Mainstreet Café, a local favorite known for their large cinnamon rolls and home-style breakfast. This certificate is the perfect excuse to stop in and enjoy!

Sister's Mainstreet Cafe item
Sister's Mainstreet Cafe
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy the comforting taste of freshly baked bread from Sister’s Mainstreet Café! Choose between a classic white loaf or hearty wheat loaf, made with love and perfect for any meal.

Sister's Mainstreet Cafe item
Sister's Mainstreet Cafe
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy the comforting taste of freshly baked bread from Sister’s Mainstreet Café! Choose between a classic white loaf or hearty wheat loaf, made with love and perfect for any meal.

50 item
50
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a fantastic dining experience at The Prime Rib, Spencer’s go-to spot for great food and good times! From prime rib to wings and burgers, there’s something for everyone on the menu. Perfect for a casual night out or a special occasion.

Package Includes:

  • $50 gift card
  • Redeemable at The Prime Rib
Ghost Energy Drink Bundle item
Ghost Energy Drink Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Fuel your day with Ghost Energy, the bold and flavorful energy drink loved by many! This package includes 4 full cases featuring a variety of delicious flavors:

  • Welch’s Grape
  • Original
  • Peach
  • Orange Cream

Perfect for stocking up at home, the office, or sharing with friends. Stay energized and enjoy the taste!

Package Includes:

  • 4 cases of Ghost Energy drinks (assorted flavors)
C4 Energy Drink Bundle item
C4 Energy Drink Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Boost your energy with C4 Energy, the ultimate performance drink! This bundle includes 4 full cases packed with bold, refreshing flavors:

  • Green Apple
  • Blue Raspberry
  • Peach
  • Watermelon

Perfect for workouts, busy days, or sharing with friends. Stay energized and enjoy the variety!

Package Includes:

  • 4 cases of C4 Energy drinks
Bloom Energy Bundle item
Bloom Energy Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Refresh and energize with Bloom Energy Drinks, packed with flavor and clean energy! This bundle includes 4 full cases featuring these delicious flavors:

  • Strawberry Watermelon
  • Raspberry Lemon
  • Cherry Lime
  • Peach Mango

Perfect for staying hydrated and energized throughout the day. Great for home, work, or sharing with friends!

Package Includes:

  • 4 cases of Bloom Energy Drinks
Boji Balance Spa – 1 Hour Head Spa item
Boji Balance Spa – 1 Hour Head Spa
$35

Starting bid

Relax, refresh, and rejuvenate with a luxurious 1-hour head spa experience at Boji Balance Spa. This treatment is designed to relieve stress, improve circulation, and leave you feeling completely renewed. Perfect for anyone in need of a little self-care!

Package Includes:

  • 1-hour head spa session
  • Redeemable at Boji Balance Spa- Spencer, Iowa
Boji Balance Spa – 1 Hour Head Spa item
Boji Balance Spa – 1 Hour Head Spa
$35

Starting bid

Relax, refresh, and rejuvenate with a luxurious 1-hour head spa experience at Boji Balance Spa. This treatment is designed to relieve stress, improve circulation, and leave you feeling completely renewed. Perfect for anyone in need of a little self-care!

Package Includes:

  • 1-hour head spa session
  • Redeemable at Boji Balance Spa- Spencer, Iowa
30 Minute Massage item
30 Minute Massage
$25

Starting bid

Relax and unwind with a 30-minute professional massage by Hannah Kearney. This session is perfect for relieving stress, soothing sore muscles, and giving yourself the self-care you deserve.

Package Includes:

  • One 30-minute massage session
  • Provided by Hannah Kearney- Spencer, Iowa
House of Hair Bundle – Pamper Your Hair item
House of Hair Bundle – Pamper Your Hair
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself to professional hair care with this amazing bundle from House of Hair! Perfect for keeping your hair healthy, shiny, and styled.

Bundle Includes:

  • $30 House of Hair Gift Certificate with Kassie
  • Matrix Hair Products:
    • Amplify Shampoo
    • Amplify Conditioner
    • Amplify Hairspray

Enjoy salon-quality products and a gift certificate for your next visit!

Chen Garden – $30 Gift Card item
Chen Garden – $30 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy authentic Chinese cuisine at Chen Garden, one of Spencer’s favorite spots for flavorful dishes and friendly service. Whether you’re craving classic favorites or trying something new, this gift card is the perfect way to treat yourself or someone special.

Package Includes:

  • $30 gift card
  • Redeemable at Chen Garden- Spencer, Iowa
Squire Shoppe – Tumbler & $20 Gift Card item
Squire Shoppe – Tumbler & $20 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy style and convenience with this Spencer Tiger tumbler, perfect for keeping your drinks hot or cold on the go. Plus, treat yourself to something special with a $20 gift card to Squire Shoppe

Package Includes:

  • 1 Squire Shoppe tumbler
  • $20 gift card
Oakley HOLBROOK XXL Sunglasses item
Oakley HOLBROOK XXL Sunglasses item
Oakley HOLBROOK XXL Sunglasses
$100

Starting bid

Step out in style with these Oakley HOLBROOK XXL sunglasses in sleek matte black. Known for their durability, comfort, and timeless design, Oakley sunglasses are perfect for everyday wear and outdoor adventures.

Package Includes:

  • 1 pair of Oakley HOLBROOK XXL sunglasses
  • Color: Matte Black
  • Donated by Brown Shoes - Spencer
DeLoss Construction – Side Dump Load of Crushed Concrete item
DeLoss Construction – Side Dump Load of Crushed Concrete
$350

Starting bid

Upgrade your property with a side dump load of crushed concrete, perfect for creating or improving a driveway. This high-value package offers durability and functionality for your outdoor space.

Package Includes:

  • One side dump load of crushed concrete
  • Ideal for driveway projects

Estimated Value: $750

$150 Gift Certificate - Emeral Isle Tattoo item
$150 Gift Certificate - Emeral Isle Tattoo
$75

Starting bid

Express yourself with a custom tattoo from Emerald Isle Tattoo. A Trusted studio for quality artistry and professional care. Whether you’re planning your first tattoo or adding to your collection, this gift certificate is the perfect way to make your vision a reality.


Package Includes:
$150 gift certificate
Redeemable at Emerald Isle Tattoo

4 General Admission Tickets item
4 General Admission Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an exciting day at the ballpark with 4 general admission tickets to an Iowa Cubs game! Cheer on the team, soak up the atmosphere, and make unforgettable memories with family or friends.

Package Includes:

  • 4 general admission tickets
  • Valid for an Iowa Cubs home game (check schedule for dates)
University of Northern Iowa – 2 Tickets to a Non-Premium Gam item
University of Northern Iowa – 2 Tickets to a Non-Premium Gam
$25

Starting bid

Catch the action and cheer on the UNI Panthers with 2 tickets to a non-premium home game! Enjoy the excitement of college sports and the energy of the crowd at the McLeod Center.

Package Includes:

  • 2 tickets to a UNI non-premium game
  • Valid for select home games (check schedule for availability)
Spencer Municipal Golf Course – Two 18-Hole Rounds with Cart item
Spencer Municipal Golf Course – Two 18-Hole Rounds with Cart
$50

Starting bid

Hit the greens and enjoy a day of golf at Spencer Municipal Golf Course! This package includes two 18-hole rounds of golf plus a rental cart, making it the perfect outing for any golf enthusiast.

Package Includes:

  • Two 18-hole rounds of golf
  • Rental cart included
  • Redeemable at Spencer Municipal Golf Course


Spencer Municipal Golf Course – Two 18-Hole Rounds with Cart item
Spencer Municipal Golf Course – Two 18-Hole Rounds with Cart
$50

Starting bid

Hit the greens and enjoy a day of golf at Spencer Municipal Golf Course! This package includes two 18-hole rounds of golf plus a rental cart, making it the perfect outing for any golf enthusiast.

Package Includes:

  • Two 18-hole rounds of golf
  • Rental cart included
  • Redeemable at Spencer Municipal Golf Course


Country Club – 2026 Social Dining Membership + $20 Gift Card item
Country Club – 2026 Social Dining Membership + $20 Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an entire year of exclusive dining access at the Country Club! This membership is perfect for individuals or families who want to experience exceptional meals and a welcoming atmosphere.

Package Includes:

  • 2026 Social Dining Membership
    • Must be redeemed by a new incoming member (individual or household)
    • Provides access to dining for the full year
  • $20 Country Club Gift Card
Spencer Tiger Bundle item
Spencer Tiger Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Celebrate your Tiger pride with this fun and practical bundle of Spencer-themed gear. Perfect for fans, students, and alumni!

Bundle Includes:

  • Spencer Tiger Umbrella
  • Spencer Tiger Tumbler
  • Decor Sign
  • Stocking Hat

Show off your school spirit in style—rain or shine! - donated by The Spencer Gold and country club

Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park – 8 One-Hour Passes item
Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park – 8 One-Hour Passes
$80

Starting bid

Jump into fun with this exciting package from Sky Zone! Enjoy 8 one-hour passes to the ultimate indoor trampoline park, where high-flying adventures await. Perfect for family outings, birthday celebrations, or just an energetic day with friends.

Stunning Handmade Wave Wooden American Flag by Bob Maurer item
Stunning Handmade Wave Wooden American Flag by Bob Maurer item
Stunning Handmade Wave Wooden American Flag by Bob Maurer
$150

Starting bid

This breathtaking, handcrafted wooden American flag is a true work of art! Featuring a wave design that gives it a dynamic, flowing appearance, this piece is meticulously crafted with precision and care. Pictures and videos simply can’t capture its beauty—it’s absolutely gorgeous in person and will make a striking statement in any home, office, or patriotic display.

Double Sided Porch Board item
Double Sided Porch Board item
Double Sided Porch Board
$35

Starting bid

Add charm to your home décor with this beautifully handcrafted porch board! This versatile piece features a festive Nutcracker design on one side and a Scarecrow on the other, making it perfect for both the holiday season and autumn décor. A true one-of-a-kind creation that will bring warmth and personality to your porch year-round.

Double Sided Porch Board item
Double Sided Porch Board item
Double Sided Porch Board
$35

Starting bid

Add charm to your home décor with this beautifully handcrafted porch board! This versatile piece features Santa on one side and a Snowman on the other, making it perfect for both the holiday season and autumn décor. A true one-of-a-kind creation that will bring joy and personality to your porch year-round.

Maple Cabin at Scharnberg Park – 2-Night Stay item
Maple Cabin at Scharnberg Park – 2-Night Stay item
Maple Cabin at Scharnberg Park – 2-Night Stay
$125

Starting bid

Escape to nature with a relaxing two-night stay at the Maple Cabin in beautiful Scharnberg Park! This cozy retreat features a large covered front porch, perfect for enjoying the outdoors in comfort.

Cabin Details:

  • Sleeps 4: 1 double bed & 1 double hide-a-bed couch
  • Heat, air conditioning & ceiling fan
  • Wireless internet available
  • Modern bathroom with bathtub & shower
  • Kitchenette with microwave, refrigerator/freezer, electric range/oven, coffee pot, sink, and countertop
  • Dining table with 4 chairs
  • Outdoor picnic table & fire ring with grill
  • Parking nearby
  • Coat hooks & small refuse containers

Enjoy the perfect blend of rustic charm and modern convenience!

Cozy Comfort Bundle from Boji Junction item
Cozy Comfort Bundle from Boji Junction
$30

Starting bid

Snuggle up with this super-soft blanket, sip your favorite beverage from versatile hot/cold tumbler, and enjoy a little extra convenience with a $25 Cenex gift card! Perfect for a cozy night in or a road trip treat.

Includes:

  • Plush, ultra-soft blanket
  • Durable tumbler for hot or cold drinks
  • $25 Cenex gift card
Cozy Comfort Bundle from Boji Junction (Copy) item
Cozy Comfort Bundle from Boji Junction (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

Snuggle up with this super-soft blanket, sip your favorite beverage from versatile hot/cold tumbler, and enjoy a little extra convenience with a $25 Cenex gift card! Perfect for a cozy night in or a road trip treat.

Includes:

  • Plush, ultra-soft blanket
  • Durable tumbler for hot or cold drinks
  • $25 Cenex gift card
$40 in Branding Iron Bucks from the Clay County Cattlemen item
$40 in Branding Iron Bucks from the Clay County Cattlemen
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious meal at the Branding Iron with $40 in Branding Iron Bucks, courtesy of the Clay County Cattlemen.

Whole Hog with Processing item
Whole Hog with Processing
$350

Starting bid

Whole Hog with Processing – Donated by Royalty Show Pigs (Clint, Stephanie & Beckett Hoermann)
Enjoy farm-to-table quality with this whole hog, raised outside and antibiotic-free! This incredible package includes processing, and the seller will deliver the hog to the locker of your choice. After processing, you’ll receive approximately 200 lbs of premium pork, perfect for stocking your freezer with chops, roasts, bacon, and more.

Gift Basket from Pressed item
Gift Basket from Pressed
$30

Starting bid

Bring encouragement and peace into your daily routine with this thoughtfully created basket from Pressed. Perfect for quiet moments of reflection or as a meaningful gift for someone special.

Includes:

  • 2 beautiful Bible bookmarks
  • A devotional book
  • Prayer journal
  • Package of inspirational prayer pens
  • Scented candle
  • Spicy pumpkin tea

This basket is designed to inspire, refresh, and uplift!

Utility Light with Tripod Stand item
Utility Light with Tripod Stand
$30

Starting bid

Utility Light with Tripod Stand – 6,500 Lumens
Light up your workspace with this high-powered utility light! Featuring an adjustable tripod stand and an impressive 6,500 lumens of brightness, this light is perfect for garages, workshops, outdoor projects, or emergency lighting. Durable and easy to set up, it’s a must-have for any DIY enthusiast or professional.

4-in-1 Workbench Power Station item
4-in-1 Workbench Power Station
$30

Starting bid

Take your workspace to the next level with this heavy-duty 4-in-1 power station! Built with a steel case for durability, this versatile tool combines lighting, charging, and convenience in one compact design.

Features:

  • 1,000 lumens of bright LED light-2 pivoting lights
  • Heavy-duty steel case for long-lasting performance
  • 6 Plug Ins, 2 USB ports + 1 USB-C port for charging devices
  • Perfect for workshops, garages, and job sites
Handcrafted Stained-Glass Fish by Dan Harris item
Handcrafted Stained-Glass Fish by Dan Harris
$50

Starting bid

This stunning, one-of-a-kind piece is crafted from glass salvaged from a century-old church window, blending rich history with exquisite artistry. The vibrant colors and intricate design make it a perfect statement piece for any home or office. Truly a work of art that carries a story within every pane!

TG Photography – Family Mini Session item
TG Photography – Family Mini Session
$150

Starting bid

Capture priceless memories with a Family Mini Session from TG Photography! This package is perfect for updating family portraits or creating beautiful keepsakes. TG Photography is known for stunning, natural images that you’ll treasure for years to come.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!