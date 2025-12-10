REC Childcare Center

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Enjoy a month of freaky fast freshness! This auction item includes 4 Jimmy John’s gift cards—perfect for one delicious sandwich each week. Treat yourself or share with friends. Bid now and make lunch the easiest decision you’ll make all month!
Starting bid
Enjoy a month of freaky fast freshness! This auction item includes 4 Jimmy John’s gift cards—perfect for one delicious sandwich each week. Treat yourself or share with friends. Bid now and make lunch the easiest decision you’ll make all month!
Starting bid
Enjoy a month of freaky fast freshness! This auction item includes 4 Jimmy John’s gift cards—perfect for one delicious sandwich each week. Treat yourself or share with friends. Bid now and make lunch the easiest decision you’ll make all month!
Starting bid
Enjoy a month of freaky fast freshness! This auction item includes 4 Jimmy John’s gift cards—perfect for one delicious sandwich each week. Treat yourself or share with friends. Bid now and make lunch the easiest decision you’ll make all month!
Starting bid
Enjoy a month of freaky fast freshness! This auction item includes 4 Jimmy John’s gift cards—perfect for one delicious sandwich each week. Treat yourself or share with friends. Bid now and make lunch the easiest decision you’ll make all month!
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 in Fareway gift cards—perfect for pantry staples, fresh meats, bakery favorites, and more. This is a must-have item for any household. Stretch your budget while supporting our cause!
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 in Fareway gift cards—perfect for pantry staples, fresh meats, bakery favorites, and more. This is a must-have item for any household. Stretch your budget while supporting our cause!
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 in Fareway gift cards—perfect for pantry staples, fresh meats, bakery favorites, and more. This is a must-have item for any household. Stretch your budget while supporting our cause!
Starting bid
Enjoy $25 in Fareway gift cards—perfect for pantry staples, fresh meats, bakery favorites, and more. This is a must-have item for any household. Stretch your budget while supporting our cause!
Starting bid
Perfect for busy parents, teachers, or anyone who runs on caffeine! These Scooter’s Coffee gift cards offer delicious drinks and snacks to keep you energized throughout the day.
Starting bid
Perfect for busy parents, teachers, or anyone who runs on caffeine! These Scooter’s Coffee gift cards offer delicious drinks and snacks to keep you energized throughout the day.
Starting bid
Enjoy five delicious subs from Jersey Mike’s! Perfect for lunch, dinner, or sharing with friends. Known for their fresh ingredients and authentic flavors, Jersey Mike’s subs are a crowd favorite.
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Starting bid
Enjoy five delicious subs from Jersey Mike’s! Perfect for lunch, dinner, or sharing with friends. Known for their fresh ingredients and authentic flavors, Jersey Mike’s subs are a crowd favorite.
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Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious meal at Sister’s Mainstreet Café, a local favorite known for their large cinnamon rolls and home-style breakfast. This certificate is the perfect excuse to stop in and enjoy!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delicious meal at Sister’s Mainstreet Café, a local favorite known for their large cinnamon rolls and home-style breakfast. This certificate is the perfect excuse to stop in and enjoy!
Starting bid
Enjoy the comforting taste of freshly baked bread from Sister’s Mainstreet Café! Choose between a classic white loaf or hearty wheat loaf, made with love and perfect for any meal.
Starting bid
Enjoy the comforting taste of freshly baked bread from Sister’s Mainstreet Café! Choose between a classic white loaf or hearty wheat loaf, made with love and perfect for any meal.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fantastic dining experience at The Prime Rib, Spencer’s go-to spot for great food and good times! From prime rib to wings and burgers, there’s something for everyone on the menu. Perfect for a casual night out or a special occasion.
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Starting bid
Fuel your day with Ghost Energy, the bold and flavorful energy drink loved by many! This package includes 4 full cases featuring a variety of delicious flavors:
Perfect for stocking up at home, the office, or sharing with friends. Stay energized and enjoy the taste!
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Starting bid
Boost your energy with C4 Energy, the ultimate performance drink! This bundle includes 4 full cases packed with bold, refreshing flavors:
Perfect for workouts, busy days, or sharing with friends. Stay energized and enjoy the variety!
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Starting bid
Refresh and energize with Bloom Energy Drinks, packed with flavor and clean energy! This bundle includes 4 full cases featuring these delicious flavors:
Perfect for staying hydrated and energized throughout the day. Great for home, work, or sharing with friends!
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Starting bid
Relax, refresh, and rejuvenate with a luxurious 1-hour head spa experience at Boji Balance Spa. This treatment is designed to relieve stress, improve circulation, and leave you feeling completely renewed. Perfect for anyone in need of a little self-care!
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Starting bid
Relax, refresh, and rejuvenate with a luxurious 1-hour head spa experience at Boji Balance Spa. This treatment is designed to relieve stress, improve circulation, and leave you feeling completely renewed. Perfect for anyone in need of a little self-care!
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Relax and unwind with a 30-minute professional massage by Hannah Kearney. This session is perfect for relieving stress, soothing sore muscles, and giving yourself the self-care you deserve.
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Treat yourself to professional hair care with this amazing bundle from House of Hair! Perfect for keeping your hair healthy, shiny, and styled.
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Enjoy salon-quality products and a gift certificate for your next visit!
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Enjoy authentic Chinese cuisine at Chen Garden, one of Spencer’s favorite spots for flavorful dishes and friendly service. Whether you’re craving classic favorites or trying something new, this gift card is the perfect way to treat yourself or someone special.
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Enjoy style and convenience with this Spencer Tiger tumbler, perfect for keeping your drinks hot or cold on the go. Plus, treat yourself to something special with a $20 gift card to Squire Shoppe
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Step out in style with these Oakley HOLBROOK XXL sunglasses in sleek matte black. Known for their durability, comfort, and timeless design, Oakley sunglasses are perfect for everyday wear and outdoor adventures.
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Upgrade your property with a side dump load of crushed concrete, perfect for creating or improving a driveway. This high-value package offers durability and functionality for your outdoor space.
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Estimated Value: $750
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Express yourself with a custom tattoo from Emerald Isle Tattoo. A Trusted studio for quality artistry and professional care. Whether you’re planning your first tattoo or adding to your collection, this gift certificate is the perfect way to make your vision a reality.
Package Includes:
$150 gift certificate
Redeemable at Emerald Isle Tattoo
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Enjoy an exciting day at the ballpark with 4 general admission tickets to an Iowa Cubs game! Cheer on the team, soak up the atmosphere, and make unforgettable memories with family or friends.
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Catch the action and cheer on the UNI Panthers with 2 tickets to a non-premium home game! Enjoy the excitement of college sports and the energy of the crowd at the McLeod Center.
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Hit the greens and enjoy a day of golf at Spencer Municipal Golf Course! This package includes two 18-hole rounds of golf plus a rental cart, making it the perfect outing for any golf enthusiast.
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Hit the greens and enjoy a day of golf at Spencer Municipal Golf Course! This package includes two 18-hole rounds of golf plus a rental cart, making it the perfect outing for any golf enthusiast.
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Enjoy an entire year of exclusive dining access at the Country Club! This membership is perfect for individuals or families who want to experience exceptional meals and a welcoming atmosphere.
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Celebrate your Tiger pride with this fun and practical bundle of Spencer-themed gear. Perfect for fans, students, and alumni!
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Show off your school spirit in style—rain or shine! - donated by The Spencer Gold and country club
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Jump into fun with this exciting package from Sky Zone! Enjoy 8 one-hour passes to the ultimate indoor trampoline park, where high-flying adventures await. Perfect for family outings, birthday celebrations, or just an energetic day with friends.
Starting bid
This breathtaking, handcrafted wooden American flag is a true work of art! Featuring a wave design that gives it a dynamic, flowing appearance, this piece is meticulously crafted with precision and care. Pictures and videos simply can’t capture its beauty—it’s absolutely gorgeous in person and will make a striking statement in any home, office, or patriotic display.
Starting bid
Add charm to your home décor with this beautifully handcrafted porch board! This versatile piece features a festive Nutcracker design on one side and a Scarecrow on the other, making it perfect for both the holiday season and autumn décor. A true one-of-a-kind creation that will bring warmth and personality to your porch year-round.
Starting bid
Add charm to your home décor with this beautifully handcrafted porch board! This versatile piece features Santa on one side and a Snowman on the other, making it perfect for both the holiday season and autumn décor. A true one-of-a-kind creation that will bring joy and personality to your porch year-round.
Starting bid
Escape to nature with a relaxing two-night stay at the Maple Cabin in beautiful Scharnberg Park! This cozy retreat features a large covered front porch, perfect for enjoying the outdoors in comfort.
Cabin Details:
Enjoy the perfect blend of rustic charm and modern convenience!
Starting bid
Snuggle up with this super-soft blanket, sip your favorite beverage from versatile hot/cold tumbler, and enjoy a little extra convenience with a $25 Cenex gift card! Perfect for a cozy night in or a road trip treat.
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Starting bid
Snuggle up with this super-soft blanket, sip your favorite beverage from versatile hot/cold tumbler, and enjoy a little extra convenience with a $25 Cenex gift card! Perfect for a cozy night in or a road trip treat.
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Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal at the Branding Iron with $40 in Branding Iron Bucks, courtesy of the Clay County Cattlemen.
Starting bid
Whole Hog with Processing – Donated by Royalty Show Pigs (Clint, Stephanie & Beckett Hoermann)
Enjoy farm-to-table quality with this whole hog, raised outside and antibiotic-free! This incredible package includes processing, and the seller will deliver the hog to the locker of your choice. After processing, you’ll receive approximately 200 lbs of premium pork, perfect for stocking your freezer with chops, roasts, bacon, and more.
Starting bid
Bring encouragement and peace into your daily routine with this thoughtfully created basket from Pressed. Perfect for quiet moments of reflection or as a meaningful gift for someone special.
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This basket is designed to inspire, refresh, and uplift!
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Utility Light with Tripod Stand – 6,500 Lumens
Light up your workspace with this high-powered utility light! Featuring an adjustable tripod stand and an impressive 6,500 lumens of brightness, this light is perfect for garages, workshops, outdoor projects, or emergency lighting. Durable and easy to set up, it’s a must-have for any DIY enthusiast or professional.
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Take your workspace to the next level with this heavy-duty 4-in-1 power station! Built with a steel case for durability, this versatile tool combines lighting, charging, and convenience in one compact design.
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This stunning, one-of-a-kind piece is crafted from glass salvaged from a century-old church window, blending rich history with exquisite artistry. The vibrant colors and intricate design make it a perfect statement piece for any home or office. Truly a work of art that carries a story within every pane!
Starting bid
Capture priceless memories with a Family Mini Session from TG Photography! This package is perfect for updating family portraits or creating beautiful keepsakes. TG Photography is known for stunning, natural images that you’ll treasure for years to come.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!