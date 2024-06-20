Goshen Education Foundation Presents: Bourbon, Boots & BBQ

$
Join us for the inaugural Boots, Bourbon & BBQ event hosted by the Goshen Education Foundation! Your ticket includes a delicious BBQ dinner, live entertainment, and a beverage. Don’t miss this fun-filled evening
Includes 4 event tickets, a custom-branded bourbon bottle, and brand recognition on all event social media promotions. A fun and flavorful way to support the Goshen Education Foundation while showcasing your business!
Includes 8 event tickets, a custom-branded bourbon bottle, and brand recognition on all event social media promotions and website. A fun and flavorful way to support the Goshen Education Foundation while showcasing your business!
Includes 10 tickets, a custom bourbon bottle with two glasses, and prominent brand recognition on event social media promotions, the GEF website, and the event drink menu. A top-tier way to support Goshen Education Foundation and enjoy a memorable evening!
Includes 12 tickets, a custom bourbon bottle with 4 glasses, and premium brand recognition across all event social media promotions, the GEF website, event program, menu, and onsite signage. A standout opportunity to support education and make a lasting impression!
