Chapel Oaks Community Association (COCA) Membership

Individual Membership
$15

Perfect for students, seniors, or those on a limited budget, offering an affordable way to contribute and stay engaged. Allowed one vote in COCA elections
Household Membership
$30

Ideal for a family of two or more people. Allowed one vote per household in COCA elections.
Small Business
$250

For small business with 50 or less employees who's business is within the community. Allowed one vote in COCA elections
Large Business or Corporation
$1,000

Businesses or Corporation $1,000 (larger businesses or corporations) not allowed to vote in COCA elections but get additional benefits for supporting our community.
