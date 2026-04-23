1819 Foundation John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament

Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation’s 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes in Southern California. As a single player will received the below.

· You'll be teamed up on a random foursome for the Golf Tournament

· Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes





Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.