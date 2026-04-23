1819 Foundation John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament

Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation’s 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes in Southern California. As a single player will received the below.
· You'll be teamed up on a random foursome for the Golf Tournament
· Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation’s 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes in Southern California. The foursome will received the below.
· One Foursome for the Golf Tournament
· Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Hole Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below
· One Foursome for the Golf Classic
· Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes
· Your logo will be displayed on tee box sign
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Putting Contest Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below.
· One Foursome for the Golf Tournament
· Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes
· Recognized as Putting Contest Sponsor on all materials
· Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App
· Your logo will be displayed on the Putting Contest sign
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Golf Bag Tag Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below.
· One Foursome for the Golf Tournament
· Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes
· Recognized as Golf Towel Sponsor on all materials
· Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App
· Your logo will be displayed on one tee box sign
· Golf Towels will be provided by 1819 Foundation
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Breakfast Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below.
· One Foursome for the Golf Tournament
· Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes
· Recognized as Breakfast Sponsor on all materials
· Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App
· Your logo will be displayed on one tee box sign
· Company logo on banner at 19th Hole Reception
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Beverage Cart Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below.
· One Foursome for the Golf Tournament
· Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes
· Recognized as Beverage Cart Sponsor on all materials
· Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App
· Your logo will be displayed on one tee box sign
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Dinner Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below.
· One Foursome for the Golf Tournament
· Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes
· Recognized as Dinner Sponsor on all materials
· Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App
· Your logo will be displayed on one tee box sign
· Company logo on banner at 19th Hole Reception
· Team photo with Sports Celebrity
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Platinum Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below.
· Your foursome will be paired with a Sports Celebrity for the Golf Tournament
· Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes
· Recognized as Platinum Sponsor on all materials
· Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App
· Opportunity for on course pop-up activation
· Company logo on banner at 19th Hole Reception
· Prime table location at the 19th Hole Reception
· Your logo will be displayed on one tee box sign
· Team photo with Sports Celebrity
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Presenting Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below.
· Your foursome will be paired with a Sports Celebrity for the Golf Tournament
· Event will be advertised as 1819 Foundation Golf Tournament Presented by (Your name or logo)
· Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App
· Your logo will be displayed on Hole 1 and Hole 18 tee box signs
· Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes
· Company logo on banner at 19th Hole Reception
· Prime table location at the 19th Hole Reception
· Opportunity for on course pop-up activation
· Team photo with Sports Celebrity
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
Thank you for your Donation!!!
Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.
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