Hosted by

1819 Foundation

1819 Foundation John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament

4507 Cabot Dr

Corona, CA 92883, USA

Single Player item
Single Player
$150

Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation’s 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes in Southern California.  As a single player will received the below.

·      You'll be teamed up on a random foursome for the Golf Tournament

·      Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes


Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Foursome item
Foursome
$600

Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation’s 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes in Southern California.  The foursome will received the below.

·      One Foursome for the Golf Tournament

·      Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes


Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Hole Sponsorship item
Hole Sponsorship
$1,250

Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Hole Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below

·      One Foursome for the Golf Classic

·      Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes

·      Your logo will be displayed on tee box sign


Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Putting Contest Sponsor item
Putting Contest Sponsor
$2,500

Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Putting Contest Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below. 

·      One Foursome for the Golf Tournament

·      Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes

·      Recognized as Putting Contest Sponsor on all materials

·      Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App

·      Your logo will be displayed on the Putting Contest sign


Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Golf Towel Sponsor item
Golf Towel Sponsor
$3,000

Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Golf Bag Tag Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below. 

·      One Foursome for the Golf Tournament

·      Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes

·      Recognized as Golf Towel Sponsor on all materials

·      Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App

·      Your logo will be displayed on one tee box sign

·      Golf Towels will be provided by 1819 Foundation


Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Breakfast Sponsor item
Breakfast Sponsor
$4,000

Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Breakfast Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below. 

·      One Foursome for the Golf Tournament

·      Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes

·      Recognized as Breakfast Sponsor on all materials

·      Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App

·      Your logo will be displayed on one tee box sign

·      Company logo on banner at 19th Hole Reception 


Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Beverage Cart Sponsor item
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$5,000

Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Beverage Cart Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below. 

·      One Foursome for the Golf Tournament

·      Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes

·      Recognized as Beverage Cart Sponsor on all materials

·      Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App

·      Your logo will be displayed on one tee box sign


Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Dinner Sponsor item
Dinner Sponsor
$6,500

Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Dinner Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below. 

·      One Foursome for the Golf Tournament

·      Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes

·      Recognized as Dinner Sponsor on all materials

·      Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App

·      Your logo will be displayed on one tee box sign

·      Company logo on banner at 19th Hole Reception 

·      Team photo with Sports Celebrity 


Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$7,500

Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Platinum Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below. 

·      Your foursome will be paired with a Sports Celebrity for the Golf Tournament

·      Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes

·      Recognized as Platinum Sponsor on all materials

·      Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App

·      Opportunity for on course pop-up activation

·      Company logo on banner at 19th Hole Reception 

·      Prime table location at the 19th Hole Reception 

·      Your logo will be displayed on one tee box sign

·      Team photo with Sports Celebrity


Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Secure your spot in the 1819 Foundation's 1st Annual John Scanlon Memorial Golf Tournament. Limited to 36 foursomes, this exclusive event brings together sports stars and supporters to raise funds for cancer and Alzheimer’s causes. Enjoy a day of golf, music, and community impact in beautiful Southern California. As the Presenting Sponsor, you will receive the benefits below. 

·      Your foursome will be paired with a Sports Celebrity for the Golf Tournament

·      Event will be advertised as 1819 Foundation Golf Tournament Presented by (Your name or logo)

·      Your logo will be displayed on Event Website/App

·      Your logo will be displayed on Hole 1 and Hole 18 tee box signs

·      Each golfer will receive an incredible gift bag, 4 tickets for the Prize Drawing and will be eligible to participate in Putting Contest and selected Contest Holes

·      Company logo on banner at 19th Hole Reception 

·      Prime table location at the 19th Hole Reception 

·      Opportunity for on course pop-up activation

·      Team photo with Sports Celebrity


Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Donation item
Donation
$25

Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Donation item
Donation
$50

Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Donation item
Donation
$100

Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Donation item
Donation
$250

Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Donation item
Donation
$500

Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

Donation item
Donation
$1,000

Thank you for your Donation!!!

Your receipt will include our Tax ID#, as all donations are TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

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