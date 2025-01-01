Kick Cancer Chili Cook Off 2025

The Kick Cancer Chili Cookoff is a fun competition to find the best bowl of chili in Huntsville. It is a fundraiser benefiting the Jeanne Shepherd Fund, which helps cancer patients receiving radiation therapy. Each team prepares a specific recipe to be judged. The general public is also invited to come and vote for the "People's Choice" chili. There will be additional activities throughout the day, and a kids' zone will be available for entertainment while you're picking your favorite chili.

The event will happen rain or shine, and tickets are non-refundable.