JSF Chili Cook Off
Kick Cancer Chili Cook Off 2025

3601 CCI Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35805, USA

The Kick Cancer Chili Cookoff is a fun competition to find the best bowl of chili in Huntsville. It is a fundraiser benefiting the Jeanne Shepherd Fund, which helps cancer patients receiving radiation therapy. Each team prepares a specific recipe to be judged. The general public is also invited to come and vote for the "People's Choice" chili. There will be additional activities throughout the day, and a kids' zone will be available for entertainment while you're picking your favorite chili.

The event will happen rain or shine, and tickets are non-refundable.

