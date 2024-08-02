Rome 2025 Airfare Deposit

The deposit to hold our flight reservations for our Rome 2025 trip is $100.00 per individual. So if you have 2 in your family who is going, your deposit would be $200.00 for two people. You DO NOT have to make any additional contribute anything to Zeffy which is the platform we are using for payments, if you don't wish to. Simply select "Other" in the drop down menu and make the amount zero "0" and the total should be an even $100.00.

The deposit to hold our flight reservations for our Rome 2025 trip is $100.00 per individual. So if you have 2 in your family who is going, your deposit would be $200.00 for two people. You DO NOT have to make any additional contribute anything to Zeffy which is the platform we are using for payments, if you don't wish to. Simply select "Other" in the drop down menu and make the amount zero "0" and the total should be an even $100.00.

seeMoreDetailsMobile