Tatreez: Through Palestine We Are Interwoven

A family centered event with activities gauged for different age groups. Activities aim to increase cultural awareness and sense of belonging and connection to our collective humanity, particularly to the families and children of Palestine/Gaza.





Activities will include age appropriate hands on crafting, Palestinian debkeh dancing, as well as small discussion groups for older children/youth. Resources for parents will be offered to help them guide their children in understanding and coping with the current war on Gaza, as well as other difficult conversations.





Palestinian food will be offered, as well as recipes to take home.





Tatreez, the Arabic word for traditional Palestinian embroidery, it is not only decoration, it is a means of unifying villages in their pride of home, and cultural heritage. We humbly invoke the name and concept in stating that we are all interwoven, through Palestine, may we recognize our common humanity.