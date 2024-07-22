Jamestown Shores Association - Membership

Annual membership for an individual that lives in the Jamestown Shores. This membership includes access to JSA sponsored events, and one vote (if present at meeting) on matters that require approval from membership.
Household
$40
Annual membership for a family (up to 6) that lives in the Jamestown Shores. This membership includes access to JSA sponsored events, and two votes (if present at meeting) on matters that require approval from membership.
Associate
$15
Individual membership for someone that DOES NOT live in the area designated as the Jamestown Shores. This membership is restricted from participating in any votes that are taken, but does include access to events sponsored by the JSA.
