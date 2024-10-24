ENOUGH: Every Fifteen Minutes

Ticket Quantity: Pay What You Can General Admission
free
There is no required baseline ticket price so feel free to add the price of your choice in the "additional donation" box below or make a donation at the door the day of the performance. (If helpful, suggested donation is $5 per person). Nomad Theatre is donating 50% of pay what you can proceeds to the Illinois Chapter of the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, a 501c3 organization.
There is no required baseline ticket price so feel free to add the price of your choice in the "additional donation" box below or make a donation at the door the day of the performance. (If helpful, suggested donation is $5 per person). Nomad Theatre is donating 50% of pay what you can proceeds to the Illinois Chapter of the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, a 501c3 organization.