Christ the King Catholic Church
eventClosed
2025 Fundraising Trivia Night, Dinner and Silent Auction
742 Arlington Rd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
addExtraDonation
$
General admission- SOLD OUT
$30
Includes dinner, one drink ticket & trivia games Each table seats eight.
Includes dinner, one drink ticket & trivia games Each table seats eight.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Table - SOLD OUT
$215
Includes 8 tickets for one table at discounted rate.
Includes 8 tickets for one table at discounted rate.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout