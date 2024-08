When sabotage destroys part of an aircraft plant, plant worker Barry Kane is blamed for the crime falsely. Determined to clear his name, he sets out to track down the man he believes to be the actual saboteur, the mysterious Frank Fry. He chases Fry across the western deserts to New York City, where he discovers a plot by a group of anti-American fascists, and the two men confront each other atop the Statue of Liberty.