The True Friendship Foundation

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The True Friendship Foundation

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1873 GOLD STANDARD GALA

601 S Main St

Pine Bluff, AR 71601, USA

The President's Club
$5,000

Your leadership gift helps raise the roar for the next generation. Includes special recognition in campaign reporting.

The AD's Corner
$2,500

Recognized by campaign leadership and UAPB Athletics as a core pillar of this movement.

1873 Founders
$1,873

Honor UAPB’s founding year with a gift that reflects pride in the past and belief in the future.

Golden Circle
$1,000

Stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other committed alumni and supporters who believe in legacy and leadership.

Let Me Hear You Roar
$500

A proud Golden Lion roar of support. Join the movement and help fuel student-athlete success at UAPB

The Gold Standard Collective
$325

The Gold Standard Membership

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!