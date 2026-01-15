1873 GOLD STANDARD GALA

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Your leadership gift helps raise the roar for the next generation. Includes special recognition in campaign reporting.
Recognized by campaign leadership and UAPB Athletics as a core pillar of this movement.
Honor UAPB’s founding year with a gift that reflects pride in the past and belief in the future.
Stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other committed alumni and supporters who believe in legacy and leadership.
A proud Golden Lion roar of support. Join the movement and help fuel student-athlete success at UAPB
The Gold Standard Membership
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!