FallDance 2024

This class is held at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY. A safe space for teens to hone their modern dance technique, stay strong, stay connected, and get creative. This class is an outlet for teenage students to express their feelings through movement while inspiring and uplifting one another. Students learn modern technique and choreography with special guests joining to teach a variety of techniques and styles to compliment the dancers’ repertoire.

