FallDance 2024

This class is held at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY.
This class combines TVC's three signature styles: fusing World Dance, Percussive Dance, and Modern Dance. The class is designed to expand students' understanding of world cultures, while teaching modern dance technique, choreography and rhythm.
Monday 5:30-7pm - Ages 13-18 - Youth Company
$342
This class is held at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY.
A safe space for teens to hone their modern dance technique, stay strong, stay connected, and get creative. This class is an outlet for teenage students to express their feelings through movement while inspiring and uplifting one another. Students learn modern technique and choreography with special guests joining to teach a variety of techniques and styles to compliment the dancers’ repertoire.
Tuesday 4:00-4:45 - Ages 4-5 - Creative Movement
$270
This class is held at MaMA in Stone Ridge, NY.
Creative Movement is a wonderful introduction to the world of dance. A combination of simple choreography, circle songs, rhythm, shape, and imaginative story-telling gives children a full-range of movement and a safe, welcoming space for our little dancers.
This class is held at MaMA in Stone Ridge, NY.
CaravanKids: Level 1 is a wonderful introduction to the world of dance. Children build and expand upon the creative movement sequence, preparing young dancers in rhythm, percussion, choreography, and technique. Students become an active part of the class structure—always given the opportunity to explore and express their creativity.
This class is held at MaMA in Stone Ridge, NY.
Our CaravanKids class combines TVC's three signature styles: fusing World Dance, Percussive Dance, and Modern Dance to train children ages 8-12 as official Caravan Kids. This class is a fun and unique combination of dance games and exercises designed to expand students' understanding of modern dance and world cultures.
Thursday 4:00-4:45 - Ages 4-5 - Creative Movement
$270
This class is held at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY.
Creative Movement is a wonderful introduction to the world of dance. A combination of simple choreography, circle songs, rhythm, shape, and imaginative story-telling gives children a full-range of movement and a safe, welcoming space for our little dancers.
This class is held at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY.
CaravanKids: Level 1 is a wonderful introduction to the world of dance. Children build and expand upon the creative movement sequence, preparing young dancers in rhythm, percussion, choreography, and technique. Students become an active part of the class structure—always given the opportunity to explore and express their creativity.
This class is held at Mountain Laurel Waldorf School in New Paltz, NY.
Our CaravanKids class combines TVC's three signature styles: fusing World Dance, Percussive Dance, and Modern Dance to train children ages 8-12 as official Caravan Kids. This class is a fun and unique combination of dance games and exercises designed to expand students' understanding of modern dance and world cultures.
