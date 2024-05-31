An Elegant Affair - OGO Sorors Only

Precious Pearl - Payment in Full
Two Gala Tickets Included
One14K Gold Plated, Sterling Silver Chapter Charm
Special Recognition at the Gala
Special Check-in at the Gala
Spotlighted:
*On Chapter Social Media
*In the 40th Anniversary Souvenir Journal
*On Chapter Highlights presentation throughout the evening of the Gala
Elite Membership Club - Inspiring Ivy
$300
Inspiring Ivy - Payment in Full
One Gala Ticket Included
One14K Gold Plated, Sterling Silver Chapter Charm
Special Recognition at the Gala
Special Check-in at the Gala
Spotlighted:
*Chapter Social Media
*In the 40th Anniversary Souvenir Journal
*Chapter Highlights presented throughout the evening of the Gala
Elite Membership Club - Precious Pearl Payment Plan
$225
Precious Pearl - Payment Plan
1st payment due 6/29/2024
2nd payment due 7/27/2024
Two Gala Tickets Included
One14K Gold Plated, Sterling Silver Chapter Charm
Special Recognition at the Gala
Special Check-in at the Gala
Spotlighted:
*On Chapter Social Media
*In the 40th Anniversary Souvenir Journal
*On Chapter Highlights presentation throughout the evening of the Gala
Elite Membership Club - Inspiring Ivy Payment Plan
$150
Inspiring Ivy - Payment Plan
1st payment due 6/29/2024
2nd payment due 7/27/2024
One Gala Ticket Included
One14K Gold Plated, Sterling Silver Chapter Charm
Special Recognition at the Gala
Special Check-in at the Gala
Spotlighted:
*Chapter Social Media
*In the 40th Anniversary Souvenir Journal
*Chapter Highlights presented throughout the evening of the Gala
