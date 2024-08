This workshop covers the basics of copyright protection in a straightforward way. You'll learn about what can be copyrighted, who owns the copyright (including initial ownership, transfers, and "work-made-for-hire" situations), how to register your work, and what to do if someone infringes on your copyright. We'll also discuss fair use and the impact of AI on copyrights. By the end of the workshop, you'll have a solid understanding of copyright law and know how to protect your creations.