Our largest opportunity to connect this year is coming up on September 14th at City Park Carousel Gardens Amusement Park! We believe every child deserves a safe, connected family. Nights like these provide incredible opportunities for our foster families to make new memories with kids on their road to healing.





Our goal is to raise $50,000 through City Park Night and you can help us make this happen by sponsoring one of our stations!





Get tickets for this event here: https://crossroadsla.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/2348251





Crossroads’ City Park Night event is underwritten by a generous donor. Therefore, all funds received through Sponsor Stations will go directly to Crossroads on their mission to connect children in crisis to the families, individuals, and opportunities they need to thrive.