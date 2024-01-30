BSA Troop 188
Summer Camp Payments
Camp Rotary
First Payment
$120
Due February 26th
Second Payment
$142.50
Due March 25th
Third Payment
$142.50
April 22nd - Final payment due in early June
Final Payment
$72.19
Due at COH June 17 If you owe more, just add the additional amount as a donation below.
