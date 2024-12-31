Ballpark Series Season Pass 2024

Get general access to every event we host this year. This helps us put these events on - and saves you some money.

Value is $130. Great deal at $75. Deadline is May 17, 11pm!





Thank you for your support. Excited to see you at the Summer Kickoff Party at Sullivan Field!

We are a 100% volunteer-run organization. All proceeds go directly to ballpark activation and renovation!

Note! Outside coolers with food and beverages are allowed, but NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL can be brought in - per state law. (Please do not sneak it in - as we could lose our license. Coolers will be checked.) Dogs on leash are allowed - please clean up! We will have a full bar and food available. Lawn seating only, so bring a chair.

Blankets, umbrellas and canopies are also allowed - please be courteous in setting them up. No on-site parking – street parking only. You can leave your items at the gate while you find a spot. Please do not block any of our neighbors’ driveways.

We have lots of yard games, which will be set up!





Kind regards,

Steven Tibbe - Text any questions to: (616) 862-6700