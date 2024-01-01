Framingham Slam Basketball Tournament Raffle

The I Believe Academy's Framingham Slam Basketball Tournament took place on May 17th in the Fuller Middle School gymnasium! Fuller was buzzing with excitement as our staff and students battled it out on the court.





The Game was fun, and the staff won!





But the excitement doesn't stop! We're thrilled to announce that we're taking our raffles to the next level with electronic raffles. Get your smartphones ready because participating in the raffle has never been easier or more convenient.





From gift cards and concert tickets to an autographed picture of Patriots player Jonathan Jones, there's something for everyone in our electronic raffles. With each ticket purchase, you're increasing your chances of winning big and supporting our I Believe Academy's programs and initiatives.





The raffle drawing will take place on May 30th.





Don't miss out on the fun!