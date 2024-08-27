Vendor Ticket - 2024 NED Atlanta Convention

This ticket is for Friday 1 six-foot table.
Start time: 5:00 pm
End Time: 10:00 pm
Note: Once get to payment, please select "Other" at this line, "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!", and Contribution "0", unless you want to contribute any money towards Zeffy free services.
This ticket is for Friday 1 six-foot table.
Start time: 5:00 pm
End Time: 10:00 pm
Note: Once get to payment, please select "Other" at this line, "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!", and Contribution "0", unless you want to contribute any money towards Zeffy free services.
Friday: Eight-foot table
$100
This ticket is for Friday 1 eight-foot table.
Start time: 5:00 pm
End Time: 10:00 pm
Note: Once get to payment, please select "Other" at this line, "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!", and Contribution "0", unless you want to contribute any money towards Zeffy free services.
This ticket is for Friday 1 eight-foot table.
Start time: 5:00 pm
End Time: 10:00 pm
Note: Once get to payment, please select "Other" at this line, "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!", and Contribution "0", unless you want to contribute any money towards Zeffy free services.
Saturday: Six-foot table
$150
This ticket is for Saturday 1 six-foot table.
Start time: 10:00 am
End Time: 10:00 pm
Note: Once get to payment, please select "Other" at this line, "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!", and Contribution "0", unless you want to contribute any money towards Zeffy free services.
This ticket is for Saturday 1 six-foot table.
Start time: 10:00 am
End Time: 10:00 pm
Note: Once get to payment, please select "Other" at this line, "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!", and Contribution "0", unless you want to contribute any money towards Zeffy free services.
Saturday: Eight-foot table
$200
This ticket is for Saturday 1 eight-foot table.
Start time: 10:00 am
End Time: 10:00 pm
Note: Once get to payment, please select "Other" at this line, "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!", and Contribution "0", unless you want to contribute any money towards Zeffy free services.
This ticket is for Saturday 1 eight-foot table.
Start time: 10:00 am
End Time: 10:00 pm
Note: Once get to payment, please select "Other" at this line, "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!", and Contribution "0", unless you want to contribute any money towards Zeffy free services.