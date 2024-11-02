2024 Raffle Tickets

Read the story of Hilda Bih in her memoir, The Girl with the Special Shoes, as she wrestles with God over the loss of her mobility over much of her childhood and into adolescence. Then be amazed by her wonderful artwork she was able to do just with her mouth!

