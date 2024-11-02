2024 Raffle Tickets

You might not know about Elvis but he is quite the bartender. Whether its mixed drinks or coffee, Elvis loves to craft some fun cocktails. Be sure to find him a Jaime throughout the night and ask about their favorite drinks that they make from this basket!
Taste of Takoma Park Basket by Heather Seyler
$5
Ever wanted to explore Takoma Park? Look no further than this raffle basket! It has gift cards to fun restaurants and bookstores, some books (ask Heather about them!), and some fun Takoma Park swag!
Avon Relaxation Basket by Kiyaunda Bailey
$5
Holiday planning got you stressed out? Let us help! Enjoy some relaxing spa items from AVON to help melt the tension away. Make this a season to enjoy rather than stress over!
Nature/Outdoors Basket by Jonah Pereyra
$5
Jonah is a big of an outdoor enthusiast to say the least! Check out his basket to see what goodies he has for you to enjoy the outdoors with.
Coffee Basket by Colin & Erin Richardson
$5
Do you have a coffee enthusiast in your life? Why not get this raffle basket and get your Christmas shopping done early! And go find Colin and Erin to learn more about the variety of coffee they have available.
Sip and Paint Basket by Colin & Erin Richardson
$5
Looking for a fun date night opportunity? Make sure to get some extra tickets for this basket! Enjoy a fun evening painting and sipping on some drinks!
Taco Night Basket by Colin & Erin Richardson
$5
The most dreaded question in our house is probably, "What do you want for dinner?" Get this question answered in advance with this Taco Night Basket. Feel free to talk to Colin and Erin to get some pointers on how to make those tacos the best they can be.
Bluey Kids Basket by Ed Richardson
$5
Have a child in your life that loves Bluey? (I mean who doesn't love Bluey actually?). Buy some raffle tickets for this basket to get some more Christmas shopping done early.
Barbie Toy Basket by Teresa Luce
$5
Here's another Christmas shopping made easy basket! For the child that loves all things Barbie related, grab some tickets and make their Christmas extra special.
Painting and Book by Hilda Bih
$5
Read the story of Hilda Bih in her memoir, The Girl with the Special Shoes, as she wrestles with God over the loss of her mobility over much of her childhood and into adolescence. Then be amazed by her wonderful artwork she was able to do just with her mouth!
Painting by Chumba Kitur
$5
Chumba is a gifted artist, though many of you might not know about it! Chumba is blessing us with one of his art pieces for you to show off at home, work, or wherever!
Movie NIght Basket by Harriet Kitur
$5
Here's another great date night option! Buy some tickets for a fun night at the movies!
Smores Basket by Alexis Li
$5
There's not much more fun on a fall evening than making s'mores with friends and family! Get some tickets for this great fall activity.
Children's Book Basket by Eleise White
$5
Ms Eleise has spent many years caring for children. She has put together a basket that offers some of her favorite items from over the years.
Five Ticket Bundle for Drinks Basket
$20
Five Tickets for the Drinks Basket for the Price of Four
Five Ticket Bundle for Taste of Takoma Park Basket
$20
Five Tickets for the Taste of Takoma Park Basket for the Price of Four
Five Ticket Bundle for Avon Relaxation Basket
$20
Five Tickets for the Avon Relaxation Basket for the Price of Four
Five Ticket Bundle for Nature/Outdoors Basket
$20
Five Tickets for the Nature/Outdoors Basket for the Price of Four
Five Ticket Bundle for Coffee Basket
$20
Five Tickets for the Coffee Basket for the Price of Four
Five Ticket Bundle for Sip and Paint Basket
$20
Five Tickets for the Sip and Paint Basket for the Price of Four
Five Ticket Bundle for Taco Night Basket
$20
Five Tickets for the Taco Night Basket for the Price of Four
Five Ticket Bundle for Bluey Kids Basket
$20
Five Tickets for the Bluey Kids Basket for the Price of Four
Five Ticket Bundle for Barbie Toy Basket
$20
Five tickets for the Barbie Toy Basket for the price of four
Five Ticket Bundle for Painting and Book by Hilda Bih
$20
Five tickets for the painting and book by Hilda Bih for the price of four
Five Ticket Bundle for Painting by Chumba Kitur
$20
Five tickets for Painting by Chumba Kitur for the price of four
Five Ticket Bundle for Movie Night Basket
$20
Five tickets for Movie Night Basket for the price of four
Five Ticket Bundle for Smores Basket
$20
Five tickets for Smores Basket for the price of four
Five Ticket Bundle for Children's Book Basket
$20
Five tickets for the Children's Book Basket for the price of four
