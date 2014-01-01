Blue Water Sturgeon Fest

Sturgeon Fest '24 sponsor levels include:

$2,000 - “N'me Lake Sturgeon" - Indigenous Name 6 t-shirts, logo on t-shirt, 6 sturgeon cruise tickets, Entertainment Stage naming rights, Brook Trout benefits



$1,000 - "Brook Trout" - State Fish 4 t-shirts, 4 Sturgeon Cruise tickets, 10x20 exhibit space, Painted Turtle benefits



$500 - "Painted Turtle" - State Reptile 2 t-shirts, 2 Sturgeon Cruise tickets, logo on banner and event program guide, Petosky stone benefits



$250 - "Petosky Stone" - State Stone 1 t-shirt, 1 Sturgeon Cruise ticket, 10x10 exhibit space, logo on social media and website



Your sponsorship connects you to our conservation and education efforts. Sturgeon Fest is our signature fundraiser and provides significant year-round operational support for our programs. Our goal is to raise $30,000.





We designed this event to provide close encounters with our region’s iconic wildlife, the Lake Sturgeon – the giant of the Great Lakes. Today it is uncommon to see a sturgeon in the wild or in person. At one time they numbered in the millions, but very few remain. Since we hatched Sturgeon Fest in 2014, we have been highlighting the fascinating story of this ancient fish - a mascot for the St. Clair River recovery. Last year, 3,000 visitors from around the state and country attended.





The Sturgeon Fest experience provides a live sturgeon touch tank, local wildlife and dozens of exhibits and vendors, hands-on activities, Native American drum ceremonies, food trucks, a band, stage entertainment, live animal shows, and a beachside ceremony for children to hand-release baby sturgeon into the wild. Admission, parking, and activities are free. An exclusive feature are our Huron Lady Sturgeon Cruises. Throughout the narrated boat cruise, guests ask questions to the biologists who study lake sturgeon and watch live sturgeon tagging under the Blue Water Bridges.



