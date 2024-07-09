'24 NVON Conference

LATE FEE INCLUDED EFFECTIVE 6/17/24
Complete registration for July 16-18, 2024 *meals included*
LATE FEE INCLUDED EFFECTIVE 6/17/24
Single Day - Tuesday Only
$100
LATE FEE INCLUDED EFFECTIVE 6/17/24
LATE FEE INCLUDED EFFECTIVE 6/17/24
Single Day - Wednesday Only
$100
LATE FEE INCLUDED EFFECTIVE 6/17/24
LATE FEE INCLUDED EFFECTIVE 6/17/24
Single Day - Thursday Only
$100
LATE FEE INCLUDED EFFECTIVE 6/17/24
LATE FEE INCLUDED EFFECTIVE 6/17/24
Craft Workshop - Breadbasket
$18
Tuesday, July 16
9 - 12 Noon
Breadbasket by Brenda Long
Learn the traditional art of basket weaving and make a bread
basket. Measurements 9 x 9. All tools will be provided. Class
maximum is 12. Cost $18
*Overlaps with Craft Workshop - Pumpkin Set*
Craft Workshop - Pumpkin Set
$8
Tuesday, July 16
10:30 AM -11:45 AM
Pumpkin Set (3) Limit class size 12-15, Cost $8
Craft Workshop - Scented Fire Starters
$8
Tuesday, July 16
2:00 PM – 3:15 PM
Scented Fire Starters Limit class size 10 Cost $8
Craft Workshop - Paper music rose
$8
Tuesday, July 16
3:30 PM - 4:45 PM
Paper music rose Limit class size 12-15. Cost $8
Educational Seminar - Health by Design: Watermelons
$8
Wednesday, July 17 2:00 PM
Michelle Estrada, NC State Extension Agents – Wayne County
Join us for a fun and educational session! In this class, you will have the opportunity to paint a watermelon canvas while learning about local foods. We will provide all the necessary supplies and even give you
educational resources to replicate this class in your county. Limited 24
Educational Seminar - Perfectly Paired Food and Wine (1)
$8
Thursday, July 18 2:00 PM
Presenters: Andi Hoover, WVU Extension Agent – Greenbrier County, David Roberts, WVU Extension Agent – Lincoln County, Kerri Carte, WVU Extension Assistant Director
Learn basic wine tasting techniques, different wines from red to white/ sweet to dry, and how varieties
pair with different foods. A small sample of wine and food will be available. Limit 25 - $8
Educational Seminar - Perfectly Paired Food and Wine (2)
$8
Thursday, July 18 3:30
Presenters: Andi Hoover, WVU Extension Agent – Greenbrier County, David Roberts, WVU Extension Agent – Lincoln County, Kerri Carte, WVU Extension Assistant Director
Learn basic wine tasting techniques, different wines from red to white/ sweet to dry, and how varieties
pair with different foods. A small sample of wine and food will be available. Limit - 25 $8
Tour - Biltmore House & Grounds via Trolley
$105
Completed in 1895, George Vanderbilt’s 250-room chateau is as impressive today as it was more than a century ago. Biltmore House is truly a wonder of architecture and hospitality. Nestled amid 8,000 acres of Blue Ridge Mountain beauty, Biltmore is a one-of-a-kind destination. From the magnificent house, a spectacular art exhibition, and award-winning Winery to myriad dining and shopping venues, 20+ miles of nature trails, Biltmore offers an unforgettable escape from the everyday.
Add Chihuly at Biltmore
$35
$ 35 with ticket to Biltmore.
Featured in museums and gardens around the world, including the spectacular 2018 Chihuly at Biltmore exhibition, Dale Chihuly’s awe-inspiring works have captivated millions.
A new experience of the artist’s iconic creations makes its debut at Biltmore Estate this spring. Presented in an intimate gallery setting at Amherst at Deerpark®, Chihuly at Biltmore includes pedestal works, Drawings, and large-scale installations of Chandeliers, Towers, Mille Fiori, and Neon.
Hop on Hop Off Asheville - 2 day pass
$35
There is no better way to DISCOVER and EXPLORE
Asheville! Hop-on board one of Gray Line’s nostalgic trolleys for a
fully narrated day tour, highlighting the history, homes, hang-outs
and hot spots of this “city of surprises.”
Tour Highlights include . . . Downtown Asheville | Montford
Historic District | The Grove Park Inn and Grove Park Historic
District | Thomas Wolfe District | Pack Square and Asheville Art
Museum | Grove Arcade | River Arts District | Biltmore Village
