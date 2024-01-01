Join us in spreading cheer and giving back this season at the 'Be Merry & Raise Funds for the Library' benefit, a Jersey City Mamas initiative for the Jersey City Free Public Library!

For over 120 years, our library has been a beacon of knowledge, culture, and community engagement. Now, it's our turn to give back to the institution that has given us so much.

By attending this event, you're not just joining a night of festive cheer, live jazz, handcrafted appetizers by Next Door Provisions’ Chef Ruby, and a silent auction – you're contributing to the continued growth and enrichment of the JCFPL.

Purchase your tickets now to be a part of this impactful evening.





Unable to join us, but still want to support the library? Use the Donate option. 100% of these funds will go to the library.



