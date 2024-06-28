Dueling Piano's Fundraising Event

The Democratic Club of Taylor 23400 Wick Rd

Taylor, MI 48180

Title Sponsor
$2,000
• Event Named after the sponsor • Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials • Speaking opportunities at the event • VIP seating: 2 tables (16 seats) with signage • Banner display at the event • Recognition in all media releases • Social media mentions and website recognition
PlatinumSponsor
$1,000
• Logo on promotional materials • VIP seating - 1 table (8seats) • Banner display at the event • Recognition during the event • Social media mentions and website recognition (Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage)
Gold Sponsor
$500
• 1 Table (8 seats) • Signage at the event • Recognition during the event • Social media mentions and website recognition (Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage)
Silver Sponsor
$250
• 4 event tickets • Recognition at the event (Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage)
Table Sponsor
$250
1 Table of 8 discounted tickets. Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage ticket. (No signage or recognition)
Friends of The Foundation
$35
Each Individual Ticket includes Dinner and 1 beverage ticket.
