Dueling Piano's Fundraising Event

• Event Named after the sponsor
• Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials
• Speaking opportunities at the event
• VIP seating: 2 tables (16 seats) with signage
• Banner display at the event
• Recognition in all media releases
• Social media mentions and website recognition
PlatinumSponsor
$1,000
• Logo on promotional materials
• VIP seating - 1 table (8seats)
• Banner display at the event
• Recognition during the event
• Social media mentions and website recognition
(Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage)
Gold Sponsor
$500
• 1 Table (8 seats)
• Signage at the event
• Recognition during the event
• Social media mentions and website recognition
(Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage)
Silver Sponsor
$250
• 4 event tickets
• Recognition at the event
(Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage)
Table Sponsor
$250
1 Table of 8 discounted tickets.
Each Ticket includes Dinner and a beverage ticket.
(No signage or recognition)
Friends of The Foundation
$35
Each Individual Ticket includes Dinner and 1 beverage ticket.
