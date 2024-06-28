Dueling Piano's Fundraising Event

• Event Named after the sponsor • Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials • Speaking opportunities at the event • VIP seating: 2 tables (16 seats) with signage • Banner display at the event • Recognition in all media releases • Social media mentions and website recognition

• Event Named after the sponsor • Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials • Speaking opportunities at the event • VIP seating: 2 tables (16 seats) with signage • Banner display at the event • Recognition in all media releases • Social media mentions and website recognition

seeMoreDetailsMobile