18th Annual Dinner Raffle Fundraiser

YOU GET: A full reserved table that sits 10 (includes food, drink tickets and entry into grand prize drawing) and an extra drink

ticket for each guest! Your business/group name or logo on every table display and in the visual media throughout the evening, a

shoutout on social media, announced recognition during the event, name/logo and QR code link to your website on poster boards

displayed at the head of the room, recognition in the event program. This also comes with a free one-year membership to our club

for one member of your business.

(Each ticket is for 2 people - 10 people = 5 tickets)