Mt. Pleasant Optimist Club

Mt. Pleasant Optimist Club

About this event

18th Annual Dinner Raffle Fundraiser

2424 S Mission St

Mt Pleasant, MI 48858, USA

Dinner Raffle Ticket
$200

Each ticket includes:

Dinner for two

4 drink tickets

Late night snacks

Rocking with JEDI MIND TRIP!

Chance to win $9,000 in cash prizes!

(Each ticket is for 2 people - 1 ticket = 2 people)

Big Game Champion Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

YOU GET: A full reserved table that sits 10 (includes food, drink tickets and entry into grand prize drawing) and an extra drink

ticket for each guest! Your business/group name or logo on every table display and in the visual media throughout the evening, a

shoutout on social media, announced recognition during the event, name/logo and QR code link to your website on poster boards

displayed at the head of the room, recognition in the event program. This also comes with a free one-year membership to our club

for one member of your business.

(Each ticket is for 2 people - 10 people = 5 tickets)

Conference Champion Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

YOU GET: A full reserved table that sits 10 (includes food, drink tickets and entry into grand prize drawing)! Your business/group

name or logo on visual media throughout the evening, a shoutout on social media, announced recognition during the event and

recognition in the event program.

(Each ticket is for 2 people - 10 people = 5 tickets)

Halftime Commercial Sponsor
$1,000

YOU GET: Promotion of your business on the entertainment stage with QR code link to your business website, a shoutout once

during the event from Jedi Mind Trip (please provide a 30 second script), your business/group name or logo on visual media

throughout the evening, a shoutout on social media, and recognition in the event program.

(This level of sponsorship does not include tickets to the event.)

Grill Raffle Sponsor
$550

One of our amazing raffles during the night will include a Blackstone Propane Grill with Air Fryer. With your sponsorship of this raffle item, you get your business/group name or logo at the location of the raffle on a large posterboard with QR code link to your business

website, a shoutout on social media, announced recognition throughout the evening and recognition in the event program.

(This level of sponsorship does not include tickets to the event.)

Division Champion Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

YOU GET: Two tickets good for 4 people (includes food, drink tickets and entry into grand prize drawing). Your business/group

name or logo on visual media throughout the evening, a shoutout on social media, announced recognition during the event and

recognition in the event program.

(Each ticket is for 2 people - 4 people = 2 tickets)

Charter Fishing Trip Sponsor
$300

One of our amazing raffles during the night will include a charter fishing trip with Always An Adventure Charters. With your sponsorship of this raffle item, you get your business/group name or logo at the location of the raffle on a large posterboard with QR code link to your business website, a shoutout on social media, announced recognition throughout the evening and recognition in the event program.

(This level of sponsorship does not include tickets to the event.)

Cheerleader Sponsor
$200

Want to support the Optimist Club, but can’t attend the event? YOU GET: recognition in the event programs and inclusion in a

group shoutout on our social media.

(This level of sponsorship does not include tickets to the event.)

