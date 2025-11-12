18th Annual Dinner Raffle Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Each ticket includes:
Dinner for two
4 drink tickets
Late night snacks
Rocking with JEDI MIND TRIP!
Chance to win $9,000 in cash prizes!
(Each ticket is for 2 people - 1 ticket = 2 people)
YOU GET: A full reserved table that sits 10 (includes food, drink tickets and entry into grand prize drawing) and an extra drink
ticket for each guest! Your business/group name or logo on every table display and in the visual media throughout the evening, a
shoutout on social media, announced recognition during the event, name/logo and QR code link to your website on poster boards
displayed at the head of the room, recognition in the event program. This also comes with a free one-year membership to our club
for one member of your business.
(Each ticket is for 2 people - 10 people = 5 tickets)
YOU GET: A full reserved table that sits 10 (includes food, drink tickets and entry into grand prize drawing)! Your business/group
name or logo on visual media throughout the evening, a shoutout on social media, announced recognition during the event and
recognition in the event program.
(Each ticket is for 2 people - 10 people = 5 tickets)
YOU GET: Promotion of your business on the entertainment stage with QR code link to your business website, a shoutout once
during the event from Jedi Mind Trip (please provide a 30 second script), your business/group name or logo on visual media
throughout the evening, a shoutout on social media, and recognition in the event program.
(This level of sponsorship does not include tickets to the event.)
One of our amazing raffles during the night will include a Blackstone Propane Grill with Air Fryer. With your sponsorship of this raffle item, you get your business/group name or logo at the location of the raffle on a large posterboard with QR code link to your business
website, a shoutout on social media, announced recognition throughout the evening and recognition in the event program.
(This level of sponsorship does not include tickets to the event.)
YOU GET: Two tickets good for 4 people (includes food, drink tickets and entry into grand prize drawing). Your business/group
name or logo on visual media throughout the evening, a shoutout on social media, announced recognition during the event and
recognition in the event program.
(Each ticket is for 2 people - 4 people = 2 tickets)
One of our amazing raffles during the night will include a charter fishing trip with Always An Adventure Charters. With your sponsorship of this raffle item, you get your business/group name or logo at the location of the raffle on a large posterboard with QR code link to your business website, a shoutout on social media, announced recognition throughout the evening and recognition in the event program.
(This level of sponsorship does not include tickets to the event.)
Want to support the Optimist Club, but can’t attend the event? YOU GET: recognition in the event programs and inclusion in a
group shoutout on our social media.
(This level of sponsorship does not include tickets to the event.)

