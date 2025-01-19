18th Annual Eminence Gala

Individual Ticket to attend the 2025 Gala celebration. Ticket reserves a seat for you at the Gala and is inclusive of dinner. Attire: Formal
Individual Ticket to attend the 2025 Gala celebration. Ticket reserves a seat for you at the Gala and is inclusive of dinner. Attire: Formal
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
• Recognition as Event Sponsor at the Eminence Gala
• Special Preferred seating for ten (10) at the Eminence Gala
• Name and logo on all printed material
Recognition as a Presenting Sponsor on:
• Event program (logo)*
• Table signage
• Inside cover of souvenir journal*
• Mention in all promotional materials, including print and electronic media
• Recognition as Event Sponsor at the Eminence Gala
• Special Preferred seating for ten (10) at the Eminence Gala
• Name and logo on all printed material
Recognition as a Presenting Sponsor on:
• Event program (logo)*
• Table signage
• Inside cover of souvenir journal*
• Mention in all promotional materials, including print and electronic media
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
• Special Recognition at the Eminence Gala
• Preferred seating for six (6) at the Eminence Gala
Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on:
• Event program (name)*
• Full-page advertisement in souvenir journal*
• Mention in presentation at the event (name and logo)
• Social media recognition
• Special Recognition at the Eminence Gala
• Preferred seating for six (6) at the Eminence Gala
Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on:
• Event program (name)*
• Full-page advertisement in souvenir journal*
• Mention in presentation at the event (name and logo)
• Social media recognition
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
• Special Recognition at the Eminence Gala
• Preferred seating for four (4) at the Eminence Gala
Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on:
• Event program (name)
• Full-page advertisement in souvenir journal*
• Mention in presentation at the event (name and logo)
• Social Media recognition
• Special Recognition at the Eminence Gala
• Preferred seating for four (4) at the Eminence Gala
Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on:
• Event program (name)
• Full-page advertisement in souvenir journal*
• Mention in presentation at the event (name and logo)
• Social Media recognition
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
• Reserved seating for two (2) at the Eminence Gala
Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor on:
• Event program (name)
• Mention in presentation at the event (name)
• Social Media recognition
• Reserved seating for two (2) at the Eminence Gala
Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor on:
• Event program (name)
• Mention in presentation at the event (name)
• Social Media recognition
Copper Sponsor
$500
• Reserved seating for one (1) at the Eminence Gala
Recognition as a Copper Sponsor on:
• Event program (name)
• Mention in presentation at the event (name)
• Reserved seating for one (1) at the Eminence Gala
Recognition as a Copper Sponsor on:
• Event program (name)
• Mention in presentation at the event (name)
Crimson Sponsor
$250
• Recognition in event program as a Crimson Sponsor
• Please note this does not include a ticket to attend the gala.
• Recognition in event program as a Crimson Sponsor
• Please note this does not include a ticket to attend the gala.
Cream Sponsor
$100
• Recognition in event program as a Cream Sponsor
• Please note this does not include a ticket to attend the gala.
• Recognition in event program as a Cream Sponsor
• Please note this does not include a ticket to attend the gala.
Honoree Donation - $75
$75
• Please note this does not include a ticket to attend the gala.
• If you are supporting an honoree, enter the amount in this section. You will have an opportunity to name your honoree on the checkout page to ensure proper credit is given.
• Please note this does not include a ticket to attend the gala.
• If you are supporting an honoree, enter the amount in this section. You will have an opportunity to name your honoree on the checkout page to ensure proper credit is given.
Honoree Donation - $50
$50
• Please note this does not include a ticket to attend the gala.
• If you are supporting an honoree, enter the amount in this section. You will have an opportunity to name your honoree on the checkout page to ensure proper credit is given.
• Please note this does not include a ticket to attend the gala.
• If you are supporting an honoree, enter the amount in this section. You will have an opportunity to name your honoree on the checkout page to ensure proper credit is given.
Honoree Donation - $25
$25
• Please note this does not include a ticket to attend the gala.
• If you are supporting an honoree, enter the amount in this section. You will have an opportunity to name your honoree on the checkout page to ensure proper credit is given.
• Please note this does not include a ticket to attend the gala.
• If you are supporting an honoree, enter the amount in this section. You will have an opportunity to name your honoree on the checkout page to ensure proper credit is given.
Add a donation for Orange County (FL) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
$
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