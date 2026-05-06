Save the Date for the 18th Annual Gilchrist Gala! 🤠✨

This year, we’re trading tropical nights for western lights with Boots, Brims & Bubbly — an evening of art, music, celebration, and community at the C. William Gilchrist Gallery & Museum.

Join us for a lively western-inspired gala featuring artwork by celebrated regional artists Mark Sesto and Travis Mull, live music from Hot Sauce Willy, themed experiences, and more exciting surprises still to be announced.

From cowboy boots to sparkling bubbly, this year’s gala promises a night filled with creativity, connection, and unforgettable fun — all in support of the arts and the continued growth of the Gilchrist.

Dust off your boots, grab your favorite hat, and mark your calendars now. More details, ticket information, and special announcements coming soon!