18th Annual Glitter & Gold Gala

10 Tickets to the Gala, logo on all photo both prints and digital copies, logo on bar, food and casino table signage, event signage 8 post on socials, 8slides in the event presentation, 10k in casino cash
Glitz Sponsor
$2,500
8 tickets to the Gala, logo on bar, food or casino table signage, event signage, 4 slides in the event presentation, $5,000 in casino cash.
Jackpot
$1,000
6 tickets to the Gala, event signage, 2 post on socials, 2 slides in the event presentation, $2000 in casino cash
Gold
$500
4 tickets to the Gala, 1 Post on socials, 1 slide in the event presentation, $1000 in casino money
Single Ticket
$100
Individual Ticket for the Gala
