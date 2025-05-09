18th Annual Glitter & Gold Gala

10 Tickets to the Gala, logo on all photo both prints and digital copies, logo on bar, food and casino table signage, event signage 8 post on socials, 8slides in the event presentation, 10k in casino cash

10 Tickets to the Gala, logo on all photo both prints and digital copies, logo on bar, food and casino table signage, event signage 8 post on socials, 8slides in the event presentation, 10k in casino cash

More details...