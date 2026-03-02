ISJ Academy

Hosted by

ISJ Academy

About this event

18th Annual ISJ Academy Golf Outing

2170 Alden Nash Ave NE

Lowell, MI 49331, USA

Full Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sign up the foursome you plan to golf with. You will be asked to provide golfer names. If you do not know them yet, please enter “TBD.” Registration closes May 22nd.

Single Golfer fee
$125

1 ticket per person. You will be paired with others that you may not know. If you want to golf with a specific group please sign up as a foursome. Sign up closes May 20th.

Title Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This packages includes entry for 1 foursome of golfers, hole sponsor signage, 18th Annual ISJ Golf Outing presented by _(your name/company)__ and your logo included on all golf outing materials

Falcons Nest Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship includes the entry fee for one foursome, hole sponsor signage, and your logo featured on event materials. You will be contacted prior to the event for your logo and information.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship includes the entry fee for two golfers, sponsor signage on all golf carts, and your logo featured on event materials. You will be contacted prior to the event for your logo and information.

Goodie Bag Sponsor
$350

Interested in supporting the event but unable to golf? Become a Goodie Bag Sponsor! Every golfer will receive a goodie bag featuring your name or business logo in recognition of your generous support. You will be contacted prior to the event to collect your logo and information.

Lunch Sponsor
$200

Become a Lunch Sponsor and help fuel our golfers! Your name and/or business logo will be displayed during lunch as players gather to enjoy a meal and fellowship.

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Show your support for ISJ Academy by becoming a Hole Sponsor! Your name and/or business logo will be featured on a sign at one of the tee boxes during the outing.

Add a donation for ISJ Academy

$

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