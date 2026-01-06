18th Annual Kiss-Im-Mee 5K - Vendor Application & Registration

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About this event
This registration option does not include swag bag marketing.
This registration option does not include a Vendor Booth.
Registration option includes vendor booth space and marketing material in participant swag bags. Requires a $50 raffle donation (gift certificate or product/service value). Raffle items must be dropped off by Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 421 Broadway Florida. Email: [email protected] to arrange drop off. Donations will not be accepted on event day.
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