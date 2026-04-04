Pearls Of Hope Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Pearls Of Hope Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Pearls of Hope Memorial 5K Sponsorship Opportunities:

Lookout Dr

Wilmington, DE 19806, USA

Sponsorship (Name t-shirt purchase before 9/24/2026)
$125

Sponsors are entitled to a free registration and your name/logo will be added to the back of the t-shirt.

Deadline to have your name on the event t-shirt is September 24th at 11:59 p.m. Please mail your logo or information for the t-shirt to Pamela Sharpe at [email protected]

Memorial Yard Sign (Art work due before 9/19/2026)
$100

Honor your love ones through the purchase of a yard sign to be displayed along the race course. The yard sign is yours to take home following the race.


Please email your artwork for the yard sign to [email protected]

Sponsorship +Yard Sign (Art work due before 9/19/2026)
$200

Receive a $25 discount for being a Sponsor and purchasing a Yard Sign


Please mail your logo or information for the t-shirt and artwork for the yard sign to Pamela Sharpe at [email protected]

Pre-purchase of Chance Auction Tickets (8 tickets)
$20

Best Value!

Tickets can be picked up on October 3rd at the Prize Table.

Pre-purchase of Chance Auction Tickets (3 tickets)
$10

Tickets can be picked up on October 3rd at the Prize Table.

Pre-purchase of Chance Auction Ticket (1 ticket)
$5

Ticket can be picked up on October 3rd at the Prize Table.

Add a donation for Pearls Of Hope Foundation, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!