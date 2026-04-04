Pearls of Hope Memorial 5K Sponsorship Opportunities:

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsors are entitled to a free registration and your name/logo will be added to the back of the t-shirt.
Deadline to have your name on the event t-shirt is September 24th at 11:59 p.m. Please mail your logo or information for the t-shirt to Pamela Sharpe at [email protected]
Honor your love ones through the purchase of a yard sign to be displayed along the race course. The yard sign is yours to take home following the race.
Please email your artwork for the yard sign to [email protected]
Receive a $25 discount for being a Sponsor and purchasing a Yard Sign
Please mail your logo or information for the t-shirt and artwork for the yard sign to Pamela Sharpe at [email protected]
Best Value!
Tickets can be picked up on October 3rd at the Prize Table.
Tickets can be picked up on October 3rd at the Prize Table.
Ticket can be picked up on October 3rd at the Prize Table.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!