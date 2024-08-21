MANs Legacy Foundation's Raffle @ Diver Cafe 2024!
Ticket for Tier 3
$5
Each ticket is one chance to be entered to win the item of your choice.
Choices are:
//One Month at You Matter Fitness Sneads Ferry
// Sundial tumbler and $25 gift card and stickers to Sundial Coffee and Tea (must be able to pick up).
// Burry Chocolates Gift Basket by Burry Chocolates (must be able to pick up).
//$50 gift card to Shaka Taco
Each ticket is one chance to be entered to win the item of your choice.
Choices are:
//One Month at You Matter Fitness Sneads Ferry
// Sundial tumbler and $25 gift card and stickers to Sundial Coffee and Tea (must be able to pick up).
// Burry Chocolates Gift Basket by Burry Chocolates (must be able to pick up).
//$50 gift card to Shaka Taco
Ticket for Tier 2
$10
Each ticket is one chance to be entered to win the item of your choice.
Choices are:
//Four complementary greens fees including cart from Ironclad Golf and Beer Garden
//Complementary Round of golf for a foursome at the North Shore Golf Club
//Three 1-hour floats at the Float Spa in Sneads Ferry
//Vortex Defender-ST 3MOA Micro red dot courtesy of the -Talon's Reach Foundation
//Vortex Diamondback HD 2000 Laser Rangefinder courtesy of the Talon's Reach Foundation
//Blacked Out wooden Raider Jack wall plaque from Keimpiece Carpentry (must be able to pick up).
//5 class sessions AND yoga mat courtesy of Ashes to Bones Yoga (must be able to pick up).
//Red, white, blue Raider Jack wall plaque from Gunny's Paddles Awards & Engraving (must be able to pick up).
Each ticket is one chance to be entered to win the item of your choice.
Choices are:
//Four complementary greens fees including cart from Ironclad Golf and Beer Garden
//Complementary Round of golf for a foursome at the North Shore Golf Club
//Three 1-hour floats at the Float Spa in Sneads Ferry
//Vortex Defender-ST 3MOA Micro red dot courtesy of the -Talon's Reach Foundation
//Vortex Diamondback HD 2000 Laser Rangefinder courtesy of the Talon's Reach Foundation
//Blacked Out wooden Raider Jack wall plaque from Keimpiece Carpentry (must be able to pick up).
//5 class sessions AND yoga mat courtesy of Ashes to Bones Yoga (must be able to pick up).
//Red, white, blue Raider Jack wall plaque from Gunny's Paddles Awards & Engraving (must be able to pick up).
Ticket for Tier 1: a chance to win a vacation getaway!
$20
This is your chance to win a vacation getaway!
Airbnb Beach Get-away 3-night stay (March 21-24, 2025)
This rental is .1 miles to the beach, 5 beds, 4.5 baths, 7 beds, and hosts up to 10 people and is valued at over $1200. Dates are not flexible. Courtesy of Quiet Waters Realty Group.
Don't miss out on this amazing chance!
This is your chance to win a vacation getaway!
Airbnb Beach Get-away 3-night stay (March 21-24, 2025)
This rental is .1 miles to the beach, 5 beds, 4.5 baths, 7 beds, and hosts up to 10 people and is valued at over $1200. Dates are not flexible. Courtesy of Quiet Waters Realty Group.
Don't miss out on this amazing chance!